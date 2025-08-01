Browns Star Takes Matters Into His Own Hands for Joe Flacco & QBs After Terry McLaurin Requested Trade

When Joe Flacco took over, the Browns’ offense went from unsure to desperate. It felt like a Hollywood plot twist that no one would have expected. Signed off the couch mid-season, Flacco stabilized a QB room in chaos, threw for over 1,616 yards in 2023, and reignited trust in a franchise that’s become all too accustomed to turmoil. Now, one year removed from his 2024 stop, he’s back in Cleveland on a one-year deal, behind a quarterback corps headed by Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, and rookies. But the expectations he set didn‘t subside. Flacco’s short stint in Cleveland still resonates in the minds of veterans. Who noticed how much cleaner things were with an old hand in the huddle? Maybe that’s why cornerback Denzel Ward is joining the fray now.

After word surfaced that Terry McLaurin has asked to be traded out of Washington, Browns star took matters into his own hands. Although the Commanders have “no interest” in parting ways with their top wideout. Other teams in the league, including the Browns, are considering a move. Ward is making his case already.

On X, Ward took some time out to send a message to his team. “My Ohio State brother Terry McLaurin would look fire in a Cleveland Browns jersey (fire emoji) I’m just saying“. No doubt, if this trade happens, it will have the Browns possess a steady separator that they didn’t have during last season’s playoffs.

It was a veteran publicly urging the front office to take action. Now that Flacco is back on the team, the wide receiver unit is still unsettled after the loss of Amari Cooper. Ward’s message made sense: the quarterbacks need help, and McLaurin is the profile.

The applicability goes even deeper if you look at Flacco’s experience in brown and orange. During that 2023 stint, he averaged a game-best 323 yards per game and posted a 90.2 passer rating, the Browns producing a 4–1 stretch run. How did he make it successful? Clean reads off the pocket, accurate timing of routes, and professional demeanor. He didn’t need a flashy offense, just reliability at the skill positions. And while he wasn’t on the roster in 2024, his return in 2025 has rekindled those expectations. If Cleveland’s quarterbacks Watson, Pickett, Flacco, or even the rookies are to succeed, they’ll require a steady WR.



And it’s not all nostalgia driving this demand. Cleveland lost Amari Cooper in midseason last year and gained Jerry Jeudy, but to date, Jeudy has not acted like a WR1 in camp. McLaurin, on the other hand, possesses elite short-area burst, sideline command, and leadership. He would fill the rostered position of the most polished receiver instantly.

As much as the front office is being careful, Cleveland’s veterans are urging action. Ward sent the team an idea of what can be done. McLaurin could be the weapon that makes it feasible.

Terry McLaurin’s trade request sends shockwaves



Terry McLaurin has officially requested a trade, as per a number of reports, after months of discontent with the front office in Washington. The two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, who skipped mandatory minicamp and arrived at training camp on the PUP list with an ankle injury, is apparently tired of being held back by negotiations over his contract. While the Commanders have publicly stated they’re not shopping McLaurin, several teams have begun thinking about making a possible package. And the Browns are among them.

McLaurin expressed frustration that nothing had happened. “I want to continue my career here,” he said. “But everything that has transpired up until this point has been disappointing.” Even expressing that he loves Washington and living there, McLaurin laid out that without progress on a new deal, he couldn’t imagine stepping onto the field. His 2022 signed contract has lagged behind the market. Earned $22.79 million per year, he is currently outside the top 15 highest-paid receivers. A shortfall now glaring with superstars Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, and Ja’Marr Chase redefining the position.

Washington, however, appears reluctant to trade him, especially with quarterback Jayden Daniels set to start Week 1. From the outside looking in, it makes sense to keep McLaurin. He had 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, and his performance in Washington is arguably the most reliable. But at 29 and on the verge of his final contract window, McLaurin naturally desires stability and respect in the long term in free agency.

If the Commanders blink even for an instant, expect the Browns to be calling. Cleveland possesses the cap space, a locker room that desires him, and a quarterback situation that would immediately be helped by McLaurin’s arrival. Whether or not general manager Andrew Berry will make a formal push is unknown. But within the building, veterans have already started lobbying.

