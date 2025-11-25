Deshaun Watson Announces News for Cleveland After Breaking Character for Shedeur Sanders

Essentials Inside The Story Deshaun Watson and family announce news tied to a cause

Watson traveled with the team and took on an unusual role around Shedeur Sanders

With Dillon Gabriel out, Sanders had to take on more work after a rough debut

Deshaun Watson, the QB of the Cleveland Browns, and his wife, Jilly Anais Watson, recently shared a heartwarming update on social media about their charity work through their Deshaun Watson Foundation as a means of payback. The foundation is something that Deshaun relates to on a highly personal note. Jilly posted an image on Instagram from Cleveland, Ohio, showing many gifts to be returned, with a caption that read,

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Honored to give back today with my husband,” tagging Deshaun Watson. She added, “Courtesy of the Deshaun Watson Foundation,” and tagged the foundation and the Salvation Army.

The clear goal of the foundation is to lend a helping hand to families and young people in underserved communities. When Watson was growing up, he was one of the kids who benefited from the generosity of former NFL running back Warrick Dunn’s foundation, which focuses on helping single-parent families achieve the dream of home ownership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Deshaun Watson and wife Jilly Anais

Credits: Instagram / @jillyanais

Deshaun Watson’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns is defined by a massive contract and complex financial realities, overshadowing his on-field performance. It is no secret that the Browns’ organization harbors regret over the fully guaranteed $230 million contract they gave the quarterback. The team’s owner himself has publicly admitted the signing was a “big swing-and-miss.”

Cutting Deshaun Watson just isn’t a realistic option for the Browns, no matter how dissatisfied they might be. The reason is the sheer financial disaster it would create. Because of the way his contract is structured, releasing him would come with staggering penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the financial analysts at Spotrac, if the Browns were to cut him, they would take on a dead cap value of about $132 million entering the 2026 season, plus his actual cap hit is over $80 million. These massive figures essentially mean the Browns are stuck with him on the roster, whether he plays or not, completely locking them into the deal.

While the financial situation secures his spot on the roster, Watson has begun to find a different, meaningful role. During Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the quarterback was observed taking on a productive role as a mentor for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Deshaun Watson breaks character for Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is finally back with the team on a road trip this week, after being sidelined from travel all season due to his Achilles injury. The reason for this sudden change involves his new role mentoring rookie QB Shedeur Sanders.

Watson has been dealing with a tough recovery journey. He first tore his Achilles tendon in October 2024, and then sadly injured the same right Achilles just a few months later, requiring a second surgery. The team has stated that his recovery time is uncertain, and he could miss a large chunk of the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

With starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel out with a concussion, Sanders has been taking first-team practice reps. Throughout the year, even while recovering, Watson has stepped up as a mentor to both Sanders and Gabriel. He has been working behind the scenes, helping them understand the weekly game plan and offering quiet guidance.

Sanders had a shaky NFL debut last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, completing only 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and throwing an interception. With Watson, Joe Flacco, and Gabriel all currently unavailable, fans are eagerly looking for Sanders to step up and show the talent he displayed during his time at the Colorado Buffaloes program.