Deshaun Watson’s Wife Jilly Sends 6-Word Message as Browns QB Leads Team to Yet Another Win

The Cleveland Browns faced plenty of criticism throughout the 2025 season for an underwhelming offense that struggled to win games. However, things look different in 2026 under head coach Todd Monken and quarterback Deshaun Watson. After a 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, Cleveland improved to 5-2 with Watson leading the offense.

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Watson once again drew attention for his efficient performance through both the air and on the ground. As he helped the Browns secure their fifth win of the season, his wife, Jilly, took to social media to share a message for her husband.

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“That boy 4 a bad MF!!!!!!!!!! Another Sunday WIN Baaaaaby! 4’s uppppp,” she wrote in her Instagram story, while sharing Watson’s touchdown highlight clip.

Against the Titans, Deshaun Watson completed 25-of-36 for 308 passing yards and one interception, while taking a sack. While he didn’t record a passing touchdown, Watson was efficient in the running game as well. He rushed for 19 yards on three carries, while also scoring a rushing touchdown.

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That touchdown came when the score was tied at 17-17. Cleveland needed a scoring drive to regain the lead, and it delivered one late in the fourth quarter. Watson orchestrated an 8-play, 71-yard drive to take the lead. On 1st-and-10 at the Tennessee 27 with over five minutes remaining, KC Concepcion gained 18 yards to the Titans’ 9-yard line.

On the subsequent play, on 1st-and-goal at the Tennessee 9, Watson kept the ball and ran to the left end for a nine-yard rushing touchdown. The score came with 4:34 remaining in regulation and gave Cleveland a 24–17 lead after Andre Szmyt’s extra point. But while Watson’s rushing touchdown certainly drew attention, the matchup wasn’t without controversial calls.

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On the next drive, the Titans led an 11-play, 63-yard scoring drive, once again leveling the score at 24-24. As the Browns got possession on the next drive, Watson led his team in the opponent’s territory. He completed a short pass to Harold Fannin Jr., who ran the ball to the Tennessee for 36 yards, taking Cleveland into the field goal range.

At the same time, however, the refs missed a false start from right tackle Dawand Jones, who jumped a little too early before the snap. Had the officials punished Jones for a false start, the outcome of the matchup could have been different. However, the Browns eventually secured a 32-yard game-winning field goal, as they won 27-24.

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Still, while the refs received criticism, Deshaun Watson’s performance still stood out. Through the first seven weeks of the season, the quarterback has led the Browns to a 5-2 start. Cleveland will now face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road next week.