Dillon Gabriel Announces Personal News After Receiving Major Update on Uncertain Browns Future

“100 days until ‘I do.'” Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée, Zo Caswell, wrote in a social media post back in March 2026, announcing their wedding countdown. According to Caswell’s timeline, the couple was set to marry on June 28, 2026. Now, on Saturday, Gabriel has confirmed that the two are finally tying the knot this weekend.

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“Congratulations @dillongabriel & @zo.caswell! Love you guys!” Gabriel reshared the Instagram story of his close friend, Josh “JM Wats” Watase.

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While the quarterback hasn’t officially confirmed the wedding location, they’re expected to tie the knot in Hawaii, Gabriel’s hometown. He shared the wedding date in one of his Instagram stories, writing, “ALOHA The Gabriel’s June 28th 2026,” while also adding, “cheers to the wedding weekend!!” in another story, as Gabriel posted multiple pictures with Caswell from the wedding location.

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The couple first announced their engagement back in September 2024, right after Gabriel’s Oregon debut, when he transferred from Oklahoma ahead of the 2024 season. On September 12, 2024, the quarterback shared a series of pictures with Caswell, making things official in the backdrop of a beautiful riverside environment after years of dating.

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Gabriel and Caswell have known each other since their pre-teen years, when they first met during a school orientation gardening activity in Hawaii at the age of 12. But it wasn’t until their junior year of high school that they started dating. And since then, the couple has been together even though Gabriel transferred from UCF to Oklahoma and then eventually to Oregon.

At the same time, Dillon Gabriel shared a positive update amid his uncertainty to start with the Browns ahead of his second NFL season. For now, the Browns are amid a quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, with head coach Todd Monken expected to hand over the keys to either of them. Per Mary Kay Cabot, Gabriel could still have a safe future in Cleveland.

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“The truth is, Gabriel could step in and start a game for the Browns if necessary, and will probably fare much better with an overhauled offensive line and upgraded supporting cast,” Cabot reported. “The big question heading into camp at this spot is if the Browns feel Taylen Green is ready to step in and handle some of the critical situations the Browns would use him in, such as short-yardage, goal-line, and four-minute.

“If Gabriel earns the QB3 spot, the Browns might try to get Green through to the practice squad. If they feel comfortable with Green, they could always try to trade Gabriel around the cutdown date, Aug. 30.”

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Andrew Berry hasn’t shied away from trading a quarterback ahead of the final roster cut. But that’s still up in the air, as the Browns are approaching training camp. Dillon Gabriel, meanwhile, is heading to the 2026 season after a poor rookie season. The quarterback finished the 2025 season after throwing for 937 yards, seven touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, while leading the Browns to a 1-5 record in six starts. How his Browns’ future will unfold remains to be seen. What is clear, though, is that the quarterback is set to start the next chapter of his life this weekend.