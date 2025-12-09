Titans Veteran Drops Strong Verdict on Shedeur Sanders After Mocking Browns QB

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders didn’t just survive his latest test; he thrived until the final whistle, even as the Browns ultimately fell 31-29 to the Tennessee Titans. It looks like the Cleveland Browns have finally unearthed a gem they’ve been desperately needing. And now, Titans’ veteran defensive tackle, Jeffrey Simmons, who spent the game trying to stop Sanders, offered a powerful endorsement for the rookie QB.

“Predator man, like they’ve been a competitor all their life,” said Simmons. “He’s going to be a star in this league. He’s already a star. You enjoy when you’re playing against a guy like that,”

Sanders, a fifth-round pick from Colorado, was spectacular in the losing effort. He completed 23 of 42 passes for 364 yards, threw three passing touchdowns, and added a rushing score with just 4:27 left in the game. He joined Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow as the only rookie QBs with at least 350 passing yards, looking completely unfazed by the moment.

His athleticism, sharp decision-making, and clear leadership were all on full display. By the time he walked off the field, he wasn’t just Cleveland’s current quarterback; he was their undeniable future.

Though the loss drops Cleveland to a discouraging 3-10 record, the Titans improved to 2-11. However, the true story was Sanders’ relentless performance. Through freezing rain and against constant defensive pressure, the rookie kept dragging his team forward until the clock stopped.

Sanders actually outplayed his Titans counterpart, Ward, who finished 14 of 28 for 117 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the team as a whole made too many costly mistakes to overcome a Tennessee squad that had only managed one win all season heading into the contest.

Jeffery Simmons trolls Sanders, steals his signature ‘wrist-up’ move

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders entered Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans (who came in with a discouraging 1-11 record) looking to recapture the magic of his debut. In his first start back in Week 12, Sanders made history, becoming the first Cleveland Browns rookie QB since 1995 to win his debut after completing 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 24-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, things didn’t turn out in his favor even though Sanders delivered one of his best performances. The game started rough for the Browns, as Tennessee stormed out to an early 14-3 lead in the first quarter. Cleveland slowly found its rhythm, mixing up the play calls with runs and passes, including a key first-down connection from Sanders to Harold Fannin Jr. and a screen pass to running back Quinshon Judkins that set up scoring position.

Tennessee quickly countered with a long touchdown run by Tony Pollard, forcing the Browns to settle for a field goal. But Sanders flashed his high potential late in the first half, completing multiple passes in a row, culminating in a huge 60-yard touchdown bomb to Jerry Jeudy right before the break. That play put Cleveland ahead 17-14 at halftime.

The third quarter proved to be a harsh reality check for the rookie quarterback. The Titans immediately snatched the lead back with another Pollard touchdown run. Sanders then threw a deep interception, handing Tennessee prime field position and momentum.

While Sanders showed glimpses of his athleticism, scrambling effectively and hitting intermediate throws to Fannin and Jerome Ford, the offense couldn’t sustain drives. The Titans’ defensive pressure, led by the disruptive Simmons, who recorded multiple sacks, became a critical, recurring problem that the rookie simply couldn’t overcome.

The Titans, despite their poor record, had made it clear their sole focus was on winning, and veteran defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons made a highly personal statement to back that up. In the fourth quarter, on a crucial 3rd-and-7, Simmons slammed Sanders to the turf for a sack. He and several teammates then celebrated right in front of the crowd by mocking Sanders’ signature “wrist-up” move, adding insult to injury.