Jimmy Haslam Has His Hands Tied With Andrew Berry as Insider Gives Update on Browns GM’s Job Security

Essentials Inside The Story - NFL Insiders suggest Andrew Berry's job as the Browns' GM is safer than ever

- Though the Browns went 5-12 in 2025 and only had one playoff win in Berry's seven-year tenure, owner Jimmy Haslem has full faith in his GM.

- Insiders believe Berry is looking forward to the 2027 draft class though he is open for business this year.

Andrew Berry’s position as the Cleveland Browns‘ Executive VP and General Manager appears solidified than ever. Despite the Browns’ recent stretch of struggles and a 5-12 record last season, owner Jimmy Haslam wants Berry to stay. Keep in mind Haslam also fired Kevin Stefanski after a poor season last year.

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Haslam’s decision to keep Berry’s role secure at Cleveland is to avoid a total organizational reset. He trusts Berry to maintain stability while leading the search for a new head coach. Despite the new draft picks underperforming and team’s tough stretch, NFL insiders believe Berry’s job is safer than ever, regardless of the games he’d lose in 2026.

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On a recent episode of ESPN Cleveland, veteran reporter Tony Grossi expressed his disbelief regarding how safe Berry truly is.

“I think he’s as secure as he’s ever been. I mean, after what’s happened… Only one playoff win in seven years. How is that possible? I mean, there’s nobody above him except the owner.”

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The level of security Berry has raised some concerns across the league. Though Berry has done a commendable job managing the salary cap and building a young core, the Browns have only managed one playoff win in his seven-year tenure. Is this level of security rightly justified?

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This lack of postseason results, combined with the team’s inability to find a permanent solution at quarterback, has led wondering about the absence of front office pressure on Berry. Well, still giving him a chance, everyone knows that the Browns have been struggling with their QBs, and with the draft picks, the team would aim at picking a strong candidate.

However As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, Berry has all but confirmed that he does not plan to use an early-round pick on a passer this year. Instead, he has high hopes for the 2027 draft class, which scouts believe will be much stronger and better than this year’s.

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Although Berry noted that he won’t let next year’s talent completely dictate his current moves, his willingness to wait suggests that the Browns’ long and frustrating search for a franchise leader will continue for at least another season. With Berry still controlling the reins.

Andrew Berry is open for business in the 2026 draft

The 2026 NFL Draft starts on April 23, and it looks like it will be full of surprises. Even for the NFL, this year feels harder to predict than usual. Andrew Berry, the man in charge of the Cleveland Browns, says he is ready for anything. He is willing to trade his picks to move up, move down, or stay right where he is. Most experts believe his real goal is to trade away the number six pick to get more picks later on.

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The Browns could pick a young, ‘project’ quarterback late in the draft, but those players probably aren’t good enough to take the starting job away from Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders.

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“We always want to have some level of visibility into next year’s draft class,” Berry said, citing the strategic implications that come with planning ahead. “That being said, there is a lot of noise with that type of projection. And I think mentioning the quarterback position a year ago, where some of maybe the top reported names relative to where we are today, that looks a lot different. … But to be completely ignorant of it is something that we don’t believe in doing.” Berry said.

Because the 2027 draft class looks even better, experts believe it would be smart for the Browns to trade for extra picks next year. Since the team still isn’t sure who their long-term star quarterback is, having more options in the future is a safe bet.

In a perfect world, Shedeur Sanders will become the team’s hero, and the Browns can focus on building a great roster around him. However, if Sanders doesn’t work out, Berry wants to be prepared. He is thinking several steps ahead to make sure the team stays strong in the years to come.