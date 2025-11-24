Browns Announce Shedeur Sanders as QB1 Over Dillon Gabriel Immediately After Week 12 Win

The Cleveland Browns have made a significant announcement regarding their quarterback situation concerning both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as they prepare for their upcoming game against the formidable San Francisco 49ers. Gabriel sustained a concussion during a mid-season game, but as per current reports, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Gabriel has successfully cleared the National Football League’s concussion protocol and is now able to participate in full practice. But the question of who will be the Browns‘ QB lingered. But not anymore!

Although Gabriel is now medically cleared after passing the NFL’s concussion protocol, the team has decided to start Shedeur Sanders in Sunday’s game (and possibly for the rest of Week 13), according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

As per recent reports, the Cleveland Browns have decided to keep Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback for the next game. This decision comes after he led the team to a big 24-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Sanders will make his second start of the season when the Browns play the San Francisco 49ers at home. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he was happy about the win, stating,

“Obviously, the No. 1 job of the quarterback is to win, so excited to get that first win under his belt,” Stefanski said. “And then the next thing is improvement. And that’s what young players do, certainly young quarterbacks do, you get one game better, and that’s just from working at it.”

In his first start, Sanders had a good day. He threw the ball 20 times, connecting with his teammates 11 times for a total of 209 yards. He also threw one touchdown (a score) and one interception (a turnover). He was only tackled behind the line once for a small loss of yards.

This win was a truly historic moment for the Cleveland Browns. Sanders became the 42nd quarterback to start for the team since 1999. More importantly, he was the first quarterback to win his very first NFL start since a player named Eric Zeier did it back in 1995. This victory ended a long 17-game losing streak for the Browns in games where a quarterback was making his first career start.

Are the Browns giving up on Dillon Gabriel for Shedeur Sanders?

The Cleveland Browns have made a big change at the quarterback position! They are giving the starting job to rookie Shedeur Sanders because of the exciting “big plays” he brought to the team’s offense. Even though the other rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, is healthy again. Earlier on Monday, it was reported by Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot.

“#Browns Dillon Gabriel has cleared the concussion protocol, Kevin Stefanski said today.”

Coach Kevin Stefanski has announced that Sanders will remain the starter.Sanders won over the team with his performance in the last game. Star defensive player Myles Garrett was especially impressed with one of Sanders’ amazing long throws (a hookup to receiver Bond). Garrett said;

“There aren’t many guys in the league who can make that throw.”

This news is a step backward for Dillon Gabriel, who was the starter before his injury. Gabriel had some issues, with people often questioning if he was tall enough or if his arm was strong enough. In his six games as the starter, the team only won one time and lost five.

For now, the job belongs to Sanders. We will have to watch his performance in the next game against the San Francisco 49ers to see if this change becomes permanent for the rest of the season.