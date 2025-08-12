Kevin Stefanski Confirms Shedeur Sanders’ Fate After Browns Released Unofficial Depth Chart

Kevin Stefanski beamed when talking about Shedeur Sanders’ preliminary NFL experience in July. The Browns’ head coach stated he’s “enjoying watching him grow with every single meeting” and added that “he continues to improve every single day.” That compliment, though, is tempered by reality regarding where Sanders is on the quarterback depth chart entering preseason Week 2.

The Browns released their unofficial depth chart on August 11, heading into Saturday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia against the Eagles. It had Sanders as the No. 4 quarterback, after Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. With Tyler Huntley and injured Deshaun Watson included. For all the hype surrounding Sanders’ debut, Cleveland’s decision suggests the coaching staff is prioritizing patience over pressure for the rookie.

The placement wasn’t about a lack of talent, but an example of where they are going in the long term. Cleveland sees Sanders as being part of their equation in the future, not as a solution for the time being. By having him behind three more experienced passers, the Browns are giving him the time to most fully learn the playbook. Pick up NFL-level defensive reads, and adapt to the tempo of the game without the added pressure of needing to be the offense this soon.

Stefanski deflected the importance of pecking order, noting the quarterback situation is still very fluid. “By Wednesday, Thursday, I’ll have a better feel for the game and how we’re going to handle that,” Kevin told the team’s official website. Health will play a factor, too: ”Dillon can do some 11 on 11. We’re still mindful of his tightness in the hamstring. Kenny, not just yet, but both guys [are] progressing well.” The joint practices against the Eagles on the horizon, will be as much an evaluation guide as Saturday’s preseason game.

For Sanders, his debut in Cleveland’s uniform was more than a tryout. In Friday (August 8) night’s 30-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers, he played nearly three quarters, taking 45 snaps. He completed 14 of 23 for 138 yards, had two TD passes, and drove the offense to three scores in 10 series, ending the first half on a kneel-down to set up a lead. Most revealing, perhaps, was the zero in the turnover column, evidence that even when under siege, Sanders kept the football in one piece and the offense on track. Stefanski and his personnel did admit it, saying he made good decisions and didn’t lose his temper. For a first-year quarterback getting his first live NFL game experience, it was the kind of performance that makes it understandable that Cleveland shelled out the dough on him.

Still, the Browns’ current quarterback hierarchy isn’t something Sanders can vault overnight. The plan of employing the team’s is league-wide wisdom: inserting a rookie into the furnace too soon can be as bad as good. Siting him in the No. 4 position now, Cleveland gives him time for the mental repetitions to add up, time for his mechanics to be sharpened. And time to learn without the blinding light of a regular-season Sunday afternoon.

The Browns’ informal depth chart provided a better vision of the roster with preseason still in progress. At wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson, and Cedric Tillman occupy the top of the depth chart, providing Cleveland with veteran route expertise and potential. Rookie Gage Larvadain’s quick ascent is a narrative to watch, as he’s generating buzz in camp with separation ability and special teams worth.

Tight end David Njoku is still in the middle of the passing attack, supported by a room that provides numerous options at personnel. On the line, Pro Bowl players Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are still anchors for a solid offensive line. One responsible for keeping all six QBs on their feet while creating the ground attack openings. The running back depth chart is still deep with Jerome Ford, and D’Onta Foreman vying for touches.

Defensively, Myles Garrett leads a front with Maliek Collins, rookie Mason Graham, and Alex Wright. In the secondary, Grant Delpit and Hickman are at the top of the safety unit, with Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II manning the top two corners. The unit’s initial emphasis has been to tighten up communications and work fundamentals prior to two-a-days. The special teams are in good hands with Corey Bojorquez manning the punter duties and Dustin Hopkins manning the kicking duties. A duo that provides stability and field-flipping capabilities.

This Saturday’s preseason contest against the Eagles will be about more than simply what the final score is. To Stefanski and the coaches, it’s another milestone in the roster assessment process. For Sanders, next week is another platform to expand what he demonstrated against Carolina last week. Even if depth chart holds him in fourth place right now, tape will do a more complicated story. As long as he continues piling up good days, he’ll close the gap between him and the ones ahead of him. In Cleveland, everybody’s still wondering how soon Shedeur Sanders can upgrade from that No. 4.

Because in the NFL, depth charts can be temporary but the lessons learned while waiting your turn can last an entire career.