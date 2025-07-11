Kevin Stefanski Had No Idea About Browns’ QB Chaos Before Pulling Trigger on Shedeur Sanders

Quarterback plans are only as good as the next injury. Cleveland learned that the hard way in 2024. One week, Deshaun Watson was working his way back from an Achilles injury. Next, Joe Flacco was bailing out the season. It was a quarterback shuffle with no rhythm, and head coach Kevin Stefanski’s go-to line sounded more like a wish than a plan. So when the Browns made yet another QB move by drafting Shedeur Sanders, fans braced for something bold. What they didn’t know was that even Stefanski himself might not have realized how deep the chaos ran.

The Browns had previously come to terms with the idea that the Watson era was over. They began the offseason by trading down in the draft and stockpiling picks for 2026. And then came the surprise: two first-year quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, added to a room that already featured Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. That’s four quarterbacks competing for limited reps.

On paper, it looked like savvy depth. Off the record, it was a communication debacle. Sources indicate that Stefanski wasn’t aware of Watson’s most recent rehab setback—or of the growing frustration from Flacco’s camp—when he signed off on drafting Sanders.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 talk to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250610_kab_bk4_066

This wasn’t just about adding another rookie. It was about what that addition meant for a fractured locker room, a stagnant coaching staff, and a quarterback carousel already spinning too fast. In essence, the Browns had thrown Stefanski into a puzzle where none of the pieces seemed to fit. And the Sanders draft choice? That was the ultimate wild card.

To be clear, Sanders isn’t just another project player. He lit up the college world at Colorado, passing for over 14,000 yards in his career and showing real poise under pressure. He has the tools—arm strength, athleticism, football IQ. But he also comes with caveats. A fiery incident last season, when he pushed a referee, didn’t help his draft stock. Add in durability concerns and a crowded quarterback room, and Sanders finds himself in a tough situation.

Still, Stefanski has been impressed by what he’s seen from Sanders. But that doesn’t change the reality: Cleveland’s quarterback room looks more like a traffic jam than a depth chart. Sources say reps are being heavily rotated during minicamp. Flacco’s experience keeps him in the mix. Pickett’s learning curve is steep. Gabriel is raw. And Sanders? He’s trying to climb out of the crowd, snap by snap.

Whether any of this works depends on more than talent. It depends on timing, fit, and clear direction—things Cleveland hasn’t had in years.

What does Sanders’ arrival mean for the Browns?

If Kevin Stefanski didn’t realize how precarious Cleveland’s quarterback situation was before drafting Shedeur Sanders, he certainly does now. And Sanders’ arrival changes the equation for everyone.

For the rookie himself, it’s a chance to prove he belongs. He’s not just competing for a roster spot—he might end up setting the team’s direction. Though he saw limited action during OTAs, early minicamp reports suggest Sanders is starting to build chemistry with receivers like Cedric Tillman, flashing in red zone work and quietly earning the respect of veterans such as Myles Garrett.

Joe Flacco, who rescued the team late last season, is expected to either start or mentor, not split reps with two rookies and a former Steelers castoff. Kenny Pickett, who cost Cleveland more draft capital than Philly paid for him just a year ago, now finds himself sliding down the depth chart. And with Stefanski entering a contract year, patience may be in short supply.

via Imago Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) watches from the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

For the coaching staff, Sanders raises the stakes. If he wins the job outright, Stefanski looks like a visionary. But if the quarterback carousel continues and the offense stalls? Then Stefanski’s seat grows hotter. There’s already buzz that this could be a ‘make-or-break‘ season for him—especially with the front office eyeing someone to lead a post-Watson rebuild.

Training camp begins July 25, and decisions will come fast. Will the Browns commit to a starter early or drag out the competition through the preseason? That choice alone could shape not just Week 1, but the franchise’s trajectory. If Sanders separates himself from the pack and asserts his presence, Cleveland might have stumbled onto its next face of the franchise. If not, they’ll be right back where they started.

In an ideal world, Stefanski’s selection of Sanders was calculated. In reality, it may have been a leap of faith. Either way, the Shedeur Sanders era in Cleveland has begun. Now the Browns will find out whether it’s a spark or another swing and miss at the game’s most important position.