Kevin Stefanski Receives Bad News on His Browns’ Future Amid Links to Deion Sanders as Replacement

Essentials Inside The Story Kevin Stefanski’s standing erodes after Cleveland’s 4–12 collapse.

A 2024 extension now hangs over the Browns’ decision-making.

Deion Sanders speculation trails Cleveland’s growing coaching uncertainty.

Cleveland Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski is currently facing significant pressure as the team enters the final week of the regular season with a disappointing 4-12 record. While general manager Andrew Berry is expected to retain his job, rumors are circulating that the team may part ways with Stefanski after six years.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per updates from Underdog NFL, the Browns could potentially trade head coach Stefanski.

“Browns leaning towards moving on from HC Kevin Stefanski; GM Andrew Berry likely to stay,” the page posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being a two-time Coach of the Year, Stefanski has only won seven games over the last two seasons, leading many to believe that a fresh start is necessary for both the coach and the franchise.

The situation has taken an unusual turn with reports suggesting the Browns might consider trading Kevin Stefanski rather than simply firing him. While coaching trades are rare in the NFL, interest in Stefanski remains high across the league, with teams like the New York Giants playing as potential landing spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because Stefanski signed an extension in 2024, he remains under contract; this means that if the team wants to keep him but he wants to leave, or if another team wants him, a trade or retirement would be the only ways to settle his departure.

As the Browns prepare for their Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Kevin Stefanski has remained professional, stating that his only focus is on winning the game and that he feels privileged to hold the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I’m privileged to have this job,” he said.

However, the final decision rests with owner Jimmy Haslam, who must weigh the team’s recent struggles against the growth of young players like rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Whether Kevin Stefanski is fired, traded, or retained, the next few days will be a pivotal moment for the Browns’ future. But who might he be passing the torch over to?

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is the possible replacement for Kevin Stefanski?

In case the Browns are looking to replace their head coach, they have several candidates to look into. There are several current NFL coaches and some more experimental choices. One of the most surprising names being linked to the job is Deion Sanders, currently the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Jeremy Brener of SI recently noted that while Sanders becoming the head coach would be a major surprise, his name has to be mentioned. Deion has been a frequent visitor at Browns games this season to watch Shedeur play, fueling speculation that a move to Cleveland would interest him if it meant coaching his son again.

After a difficult 3-9 season with Colorado in 2025, some analysts suggest that “Coach Prime” might be ready for a change of scenery at the professional level. Over six total seasons as a college head coach between Jackson State and Colorado, Sanders has compiled a 43-27 overall record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Colorado NFL, American Football Herren, USA Showcase Apr 4, 2025 Boulder, CO, USA Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Boulder CO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxCiaglox 20250404_szo_ca9_0171

Surely enough, Deion Sanders is a legend in football, but there is a lot of debate about whether he could actually succeed as an NFL coach. While fans are excited about the idea, many experts worry that his unique coaching style and the fact that he has never coached in the pros might not work at the highest level.

As the Browns look for a new leader in 2026, most league insiders think the team will play it safe and hire a coach with a more traditional background. Still, people can’t stop talking about the “dream scenario” of Deion coaching the Browns while his son, Shedeur, keeps starring as the team’s quarterback.