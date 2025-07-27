Kevin Stefanski’s CB Clears Stance on Jordan Hicks Blow & Issues Challenge to Young LBs

Last December, when the Browns were scrapping their way through a playoff bid, Jordan Hicks was not just a linebacker. Indeed, he was also the voice of reason amid the storm. Be it pre-snap scheming or making younger defenders accountable in the locker room. Hicks was the epitome of what teams refer to as a “coach on the field.” And so when the Browns heard that Hicks had retired after the 2024 season, it stung more than the loss of a tackler. It meant losing continuity. And to veteran cornerback, the ripple effect was clear.

“Yeah, that’s definitely tough,” Greg Newsome II said in an offseason appearance on 92.3 The Fan, when asked by Jeff Phelps about Hicks’ choice. “When you lose a guy—first after last season with Rodney McLeod who was a huge veteran leader for us—and then you lose Jordan, who was another great leader for us… it’s definitely a blow.” It wasn’t said out of panic. Rather, Newsome provided a thoughtful consideration.

Jordan Hicks, just like McLeod before him, wasn’t just trusted—he was relied upon. These were guys whose presence made defensive blunders feel salvageable. Their retirement now puts Cleveland’s defensive leadership in a vulnerable, transitional period.

The Browns signed Jordan Hicks to a one-year contract in 2024 to steady their linebacker unit. And while his box score wasn’t spectacular—78 total tackles, four forced fumbles, and two sacks in 12 games—his true value lay in the mental side of the game. Hicks often mentored the Browns’ young linebackers, such as Mohamoud Diabate, emphasizing preparation over raw instinct.

He became a vocal presence in film sessions, ensuring players weren’t just playing fast—but playing smart. Now that his retirement is official, Cleveland loses more than just on-field production; they lose a source of wisdom that can’t be replaced overnight.

Nevertheless, Greg Newsome did not dwell on the loss. He looked forward instead. “We have a lot of young linebackers who are willing to take the next step,” he said. That was no throwaway line; it was deliberate. It reinforced the overall vibe that Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry have carried all offseason: develop the young. These weren’t desperation signings. These were measured moves on the basis of internal faith that the next wave of the locker room is prepared—even if there are rough spots down the road.

The youth movement will determine the linebacker room in 2025

For all the leadership Hicks provided, the Browns knew this day was coming. Greg Newsome’s recent comments reinforced an internal truth: this linebacking corps must grow up—fast. With Hicks and McLeod both gone, Cleveland now leans heavily on second- and third-year players to communicate, shift alignments, and assert control on the field. It’s not just about physical ability anymore—it’s about football IQ.

One player consistently generating buzz this offseason is Mohamoud Diabate. The 2023 undrafted free agent appeared in 11 games last season—primarily on special teams—but made noticeable strides during spring OTAs. Coaches took note. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz even praised Diabate’s “mental leap,” particularly in diagnosing runs and positioning in underneath zone coverage. If that growth continues through training camp, Diabate could earn rotational snaps as early as Week 1.

Meanwhile, Devin Bush—signed in March 2025—adds veteran savvy and sideline-to-sideline speed. Though he has starter experience, this year he’s tasked with taking on a leadership role, both as a communicator and as a second-level anchor. With a three-team résumé, Bush brings credibility, but must quickly earn trust in a new system.

via Imago November 27, 2024, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines as his team plays against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game in New Orleans, Louisiana USA on November 17, 2024. The Saints beat the Browns 35 – 14. New Orleans U.S – ZUMAa14_ 20241127_zaf_a14_017 Copyright: xDanxAndersonx

Then there’s Jerome Baker, who returned to the Browns on a one-year deal. A Cleveland native, Baker offers NFL leadership and familiarity with the team’s culture—even as he continues to adapt to Schwartz’s 4-3 scheme. The coaching staff sees him as a potential “green-dot” play-caller, thanks to his football IQ and reliability in run fits.

But the name turning the most heads is Carson Schwesinger, the Browns’ 2025 second-round pick out of UCLA. Schwesinger posted 136 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 2 interceptions in his senior year. His rare blend of speed, versatility, and film-room discipline has already drawn comparisons to Jordan Hicks. Many analysts believe Schwesinger could take over play-calling duties. Moreover, he could become the centerpiece of Cleveland’s defense early in his rookie campaign.

As Greg Newsome said, “I’m super excited for them too.” That wasn’t just encouragement—it felt like a challenge. The 2025 season won’t have Hicks to align the defense or calm the huddle mid-drive. That responsibility now belongs to the next generation. And if they rise to it, they won’t just justify Andrew Berry’s roster vision—they might be the reason Cleveland’s defense remains among the NFL’s elite.