Myles Garrett Ghosts Browns After Todd Monken Hiring Amid Speeding Ticket Drama

While the front office celebrated a new direction, the team’s defensive cornerstone responded with deafening silence, raising immediate questions about the new regime’s first challenge: winning over its own superstar. The Cleveland Browns have named former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as their new head coach, choosing him over finalists Nate Scheelhaase and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

“I mean, in fairness, the team hasn’t been able to get ahold of Myles since the Monken/not Schwartz hire,” Benjamin Allbright, a reporter for the Broncos, wrote on X.

Garrett had a historic season under Schwartz, setting a record with 23 sacks, 60 tackles, and 3 forced fumbles. Since the hiring was announced, Garrett has been noticeably quiet.

Despite the “ghosting” reports, Garrett has been active elsewhere. He recently traveled to Italy to support his girlfriend, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, at the 2026 Winter Games. He has also been spotted at Cleveland Cavaliers games and recently gave an exclusive interview to Channel 5’s Camryn Justice. However, he has yet to meet with the new coaching staff.

The Browns’ new defensive coordinator, Mike Rutenberg, addressed the situation during his first press conference. He confirmed that he hasn’t spoken to the star player yet, stating:

“We have not spoken face to face. We’ve both been traveling a lot, and I cannot wait to meet him and learn from him. Obviously, an amazing amount of respect for him as a player and all the great things I’ve heard about him as a person.”

Despite the current tension, one thing is certain: the Browns aren’t trading Myles Garrett. His massive four-year, $160 million contract includes a no-trade clause, giving him total control over his future.

Despite the current tension, one thing is certain: the Browns aren't trading Myles Garrett. His massive four-year, $160 million contract includes a no-trade clause, giving him total control over his future.

Beyond that, the math simply doesn't work for Cleveland. Trading him would trigger a "dead cap" hit of over $40 million in 2026—a huge price to pay for a player who wouldn't even be on the roster.

While his spot on the roster is financially secure, Garrett continues to find himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, with the latest incident shifting focus from coaching drama to his own off-field judgment.

Myles Garrett finds himself in more trouble

Cleveland Browns star and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, was recently issued a speeding citation after being clocked at 94 mph in a 70 mph zone. According to court records, the incident took place at approximately 1:35 a.m. on February 21, 2026, in Wooster, Ohio. While Garrett has been summoned to appear in Wayne County Municipal Court this coming Tuesday, he can waive the appearance by paying the fine in advance. Reports indicate the responding officer described Garrett as “kind and cooperative” during the stop.

This latest citation marks at least the ninth speeding ticket for Garrett since he entered the league in 2017. His history of high-speed violations includes a ticket from August 2025, when he was caught driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone in a Cleveland suburb. Public records also show past incidents where he was clocked as high as 120 mph on I-71 in Medina County.

The pattern has drawn significant attention due to a serious accident Garrett suffered in 2022. During that incident, he was cited for “failure to control his motor vehicle” after flipping his car while driving 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, a speed officials deemed unsafe for the roadway.

The crash resulted in a left shoulder sprain and a right biceps strain, prompting Garrett to publicly call the event a “wake-up call” at the time. Despite those past warnings, this recent citation confirms that his driving record continues to be a point of concern off the field.