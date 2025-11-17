Myles Garrett Pulls Rank on Shedeur Sanders After Browns QB Assigned Blame

After a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns‘ defensive end Myles Garrett opened up about the locker room atmosphere while addressing the media. They fell 23-16, dropping to a 2-8 record, thinning their chances of the playoffs. However, even in all this, one moment from closed doors stole the limelight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the post-game interaction, Garrett revealed that the rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, who played his first-ever NFL game, tried to take all the blame on himself. “He spoke after the game and he wanted to pin it on himself and his performance,” Garrett said. “But we’re not going to allow him to do that. It’s a team game. We’re all in this together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident is one of the moments when Garrett stepped up to showcase his seniority in the right direction, making sure the team takes collective responsibility, and no individual is blamed.

It was Sanders’ debut game in the NFL. He joined in the middle of an ongoing clash because the rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel went out with a concussion. Before leaving the field, Gabriel was 7 of 10 for 68 yards; the quarterback was struggling with rhythm and accuracy.

For Sanders, the game didn’t go the way the rookie might have planned. He went for just 4 of 26 passes. However, he did play his part where he took the Browns in the position where there were chances of a tying touchdown, however it didn’t went well.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Garrett himself has fine game. He has four sacks in this game, which helped him cross the 12 sacks mark in this season as well. Personally, he grabbed a record after his name, becoming the first NFL player to have six consecutive seasons of atleast 12 sacks.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned that Gabriel will be starting again in Week 12 if he clears the concussion protocol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Not only his personal milestones but has he taken the leadership of a struggling team very seriously. Such as after the Week 10 loss to the Jets, he chose to address the solution for the betterment instead of blaming any individual.

Defense shines despite team’s struggles in Baltimore loss

The Brown’s defense was comparatively strong in this game, such as Devin Bush’s pick-six. They constantly tried to disrupt the Ravens’ offense. Garrett once again shone with his performance, bringing his season total sacks to 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger were also active in this game. Carson finished with 11 tackles, and two tackles for loss, whereas Mason had five pressures. Their performance is one of the positives for the already derailed campaign of the Browns.

On the offensive side, left tackle Cam Robinson faced injury and left the field, he did not return to continue the game. It did not stop there; right tackle Jack Conklin also encountered an injury, he was also not on the field for the final drive.

The Browns will next face the Raiders, who are currently 2-7 themselves. It will be interesting to watch, as the Browns will have to search for a lot of answers before they play the Raiders in Week 12.