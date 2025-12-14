NFL Announces Hefty Punishment for Shedeur Sanders Incident

The NFL has announced disciplinary action following a controversial hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders during Week 14. Tennessee Titans linebacker Jihad Ward was fined $7,806 for a blow to the head/neck area of Sanders late in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s 31–29 loss to Tennessee.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The incident took place with 2:43 remaining in the game, when Sanders completed a 13-yard pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. while attempting to engineer a late comeback. Ward was even flagged for roughing the passer on the play, giving the Browns an additional 15 yards. The drive ultimately ended with Sanders connecting with Fannin again for a 7-yard touchdown pass, pulling Cleveland within two points after a failed conversion attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was just the third career start for Sanders. The rookie completed 23 of 42 passes for 364 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, finishing with a 97.7 passer rating.