NFL Doctor Shares Concerning Quinshon Judkins News After Browns RB’s Leg Injury Against Bills

During the Cleveland Browns‘ Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, star rookie running back Quinshon Judkins suffered a right leg injury that has likely ended his season. The injury occurred with 1:55 remaining in the second quarter while the Bills led 20–10.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Judkins caught a short swing pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders but was immediately met by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, who tackled him for a 6-yard loss. During the play, Judkins’ leg appeared to twist awkwardly under the weight of the tackle. Now, Tom Christ, the doctor of Physical Therapy, has provided an update on Judkins’ injury as he wrote:

“Right knee facing laterally, likely dislocated with multiple ligament injury. Hoping for the best.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to recent updates, the player, after being carted off the field, was immediately taken to the local hospital to have his blood vessels and nerves evaluated. If everything is fine, the player will have to undergo an MRI. Till then, we will have to wait to understand the severity of the injury.

During the hit, Judkins fell awkwardly and lost control of the ball. Another linebacker, Terrel Bernard, picked up the ball and ran 34 yards into the end zone for what looked like a touchdown. However, officials stepped in and ruled that Judkins was down by contact, meaning the play was dead the moment he hit the ground, and the fumble did not count.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before exiting the game with a significant right leg injury, Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins was a primary weapon for the offense, recording eight carries for 22 yards and catching five of six targets for an additional 29 yards in today’s game.

With Judkins officially ruled out and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson already inactive, the Browns will now rely on Trayveon Williams and Raheim “Rocket” Sanders to lead their backfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This is a developing story. More updates are underway!