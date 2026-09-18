Browns Owner Reportedly Wants Arch Manning as Deshaun Watson Retains QB1 Spot

The 2026 season has just kicked off, and already one question is booming in the Cleveland Browns camp: is it over for Deshaun Watson? His first outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars did not go his way. Even then, he has retained the QB1 spot headed into Week 2. Already standing in neck-deep water, who came crashing into Watson’s party is none other than the Texas Longhorns quarterback, Arch Manning.

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“[Jimmy] Haslam wants (Texas QB) Arch Manning, that’s what this is really all about,” said one longtime NFL personnel exec who knows the Browns well, reported Jason La Canfora.

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“I’m not sure he’s coming out (entering the draft). I know Jimmy [Haslam], and I know how Jimmy thinks. He’s a huge booster for (University of) Tennessee. He has always had a hard-on for Peyton (Manning, uncle of the QB prospect). He wants Arch Manning playing in that new stadium.”

Watson finished the Week 1 loss to the Jaguars 16-of-22 passing for 205 yards and one touchdown, while throwing an interception and taking five sacks for a total loss of 20 yards. But the head coach wants to give Watson another chance.

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“I anticipate Deshaun will be our starter,” Monken said when asked about who will be the Week 2 starter. “It’s only been two weeks he’s gotten all the reps. And there were some really good things on film.”

Given how things went in the opener, Haslam might push Monken to drop Watson in Week 3 and start second-year QB Shedeur Sanders.

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However, there is a bigger motive behind the quarterback shuffle. The apparent plan is to let the four quarterbacks compete throughout 2026 before turning their attention to Arch Manning in 2027.

Following the June trade of two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, Cleveland holds two first-round selections in the 2027 draft. The Browns also have extra picks in later rounds, giving the front office more flexibility if it looks to add a quarterback. So, they have the means of drafting the Longhorns star, who carries the Manning legacy.

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Meanwhile, their reported target is already at the center of attention with the college football season going in full swing. Arch Manning delivered when Texas needed him most in the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Longhorns scored on all three of their possessions, with Arch Manning going 13-of-19 for 125 yards and adding 33 rushing yards and a touchdown. Texas’ final score came with under a minute remaining to seal the win.

Even though Monken is not yet ready to lose hope on Watson, he might be convinced to draft Arch Manning. After all, he has already gone down that road, trying to woo the quarterback out of high school while serving as the Georgia Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator. Back then, the Manning family, too, was impressed with what Monken brought to the table.

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Arch Manning entered the 2025 season with preseason Heisman Trophy hype but delivered mixed results in his first year as Texas’ full-time starter. The former five-star prospect has improved early in 2026, recording an 83.0 PFN College QB Impact score, good for 30th in the country. However, even if Monken agrees to draft Arch Manning, there may be a big uncertainty.

Arch Manning’s NFL Draft Plans Remain Far From Certain

Athlon Sports’ Luke Easterling already predicted that the Browns will be Arch Manning’s next home, as Cleveland will select the Texas quarterback with the No.1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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“The Browns named Deshaun Watson their starting quarterback, and the only reason to make that kind of decision is with this scenario in mind,” Easterling wrote in a September 10 NFL mock draft. “As long as Manning keeps up his current trajectory of development, he’ll land here and be charged with bringing the franchise back to relevance.”

In that case, he will be replacing the $230 million veteran quarterback, Watson. But before the money talks, the biggest question remains: will Arch Manning declare for the 2027 NFL Draft?

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Long-time draft analyst Todd McShay dropped a concerning update for Manning.

“I spent a lot of time with Archie, Cooper. Spent time down in the Thibodaux, La., talking to the Manning family,” he said. “Like, the 2027 NFL Draft is not, by any stretch, a guarantee that Arch is going to be in it. So that’ll be an interesting storyline.”

In that case, even holding the top picks will be in vain for Cleveland when they are that desperate in an Arch Manning chase.