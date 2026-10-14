“Ran for His Life All Night”: 2X Super Bowl Champion James Harrison Rips Into Browns for Letting Deshaun Watson Get Sacked 8 Times

Heading into the Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets, expectations were high for the Cleveland Browns. After all, the team was coming off three consecutive wins in Todd Monken’s first season as head coach, with an offense led by Deshaun Watson. However, the Browns lost the matchup 17-12, and Watson also had a humiliating performance, getting sacked eight times.

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Now, two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison has shared his thoughts on Watson’s disappointing performance.

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“Another team in the AFC, they lost, they showed us their true colors. The Cleveland Browns lost to the New York Jets 17-12. Deshaun Watson, your boy, was sacked eight times; ran for his life all night.”

The Browns just couldn’t protect Watson, as the quarterback was sacked 8 times for a loss of 53 yards. He completed 15-of-33 passes for 155 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. The Jets’ defense, however, was dominant throughout the matchup.

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The unit limited the Browns to a season-low 198 net yards, including 102 passing and 96 rushing yards. The Browns converted just 4-of-16 third downs and were flagged for 6 penalties for a loss of 30 yards. Rookie edge rusher and second overall pick David Bailey led the charge with three sacks and nine quarterback pressures.

In the process, he tied the Jets’ rookie single-game sack mark dating back to 1982, when the sacks were first tracked, matching Hugh Douglas’ Week 3 performance in 1995. At the same time, his nine pressures tied the most in a game by a rookie since Jared Verse recorded nine in Week 7 of the 2024 season. Through five games, he has now recorded nine quick pressures.

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“You have to give the Jets credit,” said Watson. “They did a good job of showing different pressures and bringing it from all over the place.”

Meanwhile, the performance was significant beyond the final score. The eight sacks were the most recorded by any NFL team in a single game through Week 5. On top of that, the Jets’ eight sacks tied for the most in a single game by the franchise since the beginning of the 21st century, according to TruMedia.

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The Browns’ offense, on the other hand, disappointed big time. They attempted 24 team rushing plays and finished with 96 net rushing yards. Running back Quinshon Judkins led the team with 44 yards on 14 carries, averaging 3.1 yards per attempt. Watson was the team’s second-leading rusher with 40 yards.

Addressing the offensive struggles after the game, Head coach Todd Monken noted,

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“We certainly didn’t do enough offensively, running the football, consistently throwing it,” said Monken. “What we had was Deshaun (Watson) running around trying to make some plays down the field. And even with all that being said, we put ourselves in a position at the end – like we had the last three weeks, as up and down as we had played – to get the touchdown, get the turnover.

“Unfortunately, we go three and out, and then obviously giving up the snap and the punt at the end. As we know in this league, it comes down to making the other team play their best. And I don’t think we did that today.”

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That said, it’s the second loss for the Browns after dropping their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team will now face the division rival Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 6.