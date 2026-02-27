Browns Receive Concerning Update on Joel Bitonio’s Future After Todd Monken’s Plea to the Lineman

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens Oct 13, 2024 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTommyxGilliganx 20241013_twg_gb3_012

Essentials Inside The Story Browns are waiting on a key veteran’s decision.

Contract timeline has been pushed back to buy time.

The outcome could shape Cleveland’s offseason plans.

While the rest of the NFL focuses on the future in Indianapolis, the Cleveland Browns are anxiously waiting on a decision from their past that will define their present. On Wednesday, newly appointed head coach Todd Monken revealed that he has already begun recruiting veteran guard Joel Bitonio to return for a 13th season.

While the team is eager to keep their longest-tenured leader, Monken admitted that Bitonio remains undecided about his future as he weighs the physical toll of a 12-year career against the desire for one last run. The uncertainty has sparked significant speculation among league insiders. Zac Jackson of The Athletic recently shared a sobering outlook, placing the odds of Bitonio’s retirement at 75%.

“I think Bitonio will choose to retire (75 percent) or play elsewhere (25 percent), but that’s just my gut feeling. He seemed to waver in early 2025 while deciding his football future, so it’s entirely possible he’s still deciding and may want to return to the Browns.” Jackson noted.

General Manager Andrew Berry is doing everything possible to give the 34-year-old the space he needs. On Tuesday, Berry confirmed the team has officially pushed back the “void date” on Bitonio’s contract to March 11, the start of the new league year.

This maneuver serves two purposes: giving Bitonio three additional weeks to make a final choice and allowing the Browns to avoid an immediate $23.5 million dead money hit on their salary cap while they navigate a massive roster overhaul.

The stakes for this decision couldn’t be higher. The Browns are currently facing an unprecedented offensive line crisis with multiple starters potentially hitting free agency. If Bitonio returns, he fills a glaring hole on the depth chart and provides a vital veteran presence for young players like quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

If he retires, he leaves as a franchise legend and a lock for the Browns’ Ring of Honor, having been the team’s most consistent performer even through their most challenging seasons. However, the possibility remains that he could continue his career with another NFL team.

The case for Bitonio to join a contender in 2026

The Cleveland Browns face a difficult offseason with several holes to fill on their roster. The wide receiver and offensive line groups remain in dire need of significant help. Amidst this rebuilding effort, the future of veteran guard Joel Bitonio has become a major talking point.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz recently expressed his hope that Bitonio finds his way to a championship contender soon, as the 34-year-old enters the twilight of his career.

Schatz emphasized, “Bitonio is still a top-caliber guard in the league, but he deserves to play for a winner before his career is over.”

Since being drafted in the second round in 2014, Bitonio has spent all 12 of his NFL seasons in Cleveland, mirroring the legendary loyalty of Hall of Famer Joe Thomas. While his commitment to the franchise is highly respected, he has only experienced the postseason twice during his tenure.

As the Browns look to reshape their identity, several teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Seattle Seahawks, stand out as potential landing spots where the seven-time Pro Bowler could finally make a deep Super Bowl run.