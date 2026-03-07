Russell Wilson Emerges as Wild Card After Browns Declare Open QB Competition – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Russell Wilson aims to play three more seasons despite 2025 struggles.

Browns could use veteran presence to guide Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Wilson’s Week 2 2025 performance showed flashes of his remaining ability.

Just as the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition seemed set, a Super Bowl-winning ‘wild card’ has unexpectedly entered the chat. The locker room is currently occupied by last year’s rookies, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Now, a surprising name, former Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, has emerged for the 2026 season.

“The Steelers are meeting with Russell Wilson today with the intention of signing him in free agency according to @gerrydulac #Steelers #NFL,” read Blitzburgh’s recent X post.

After an uneventful 2024 stint in the AFC North with the Steelers, Russell Wilson’s name for the Browns quarterback position has certainly appeared out of the blue like a wild card entry. With Deshaun Watson’s injury woes looming over 2026, Wilson could act as a much-needed veteran presence.

Despite a disappointing 2025 campaign with the New York Giants, Wilson’s resolve remains unshaken. Speaking on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast this past Tuesday, the 37-year-old veteran made it clear that he intends to play at least another three seasons, signaling to the league that he is not yet ready for the broadcast booth.

Though his time in New York didn’t go quite as planned, a strong Week 2 outing showed a glimpse of what he’s still capable of. The veteran produced 450 passing yards and three touchdowns despite taking three sacks.

The current situation in Cleveland is defined by a complicated “open competition” promised by new head coach Todd Monken.

“Sure, I think it’s an open competition,” Monken recently said. “I mean, I don’t (know) why it wouldn’t be an open competition. I don’t mean that saying it harshly, but I don’t think there’s enough on film over the last couple years…to say, boy, we have our starter at quarterback yet.”

While Sanders is widely considered the talented prospect, after an average rookie campaign, the reality is that both he and a left-handed Dillon Gabriel could benefit from a veteran locker room presence.

Wilson could serve as a mentor to Sanders and Gabriel, much like he did for Jaxson Dart last year. This would give the Browns a steady leader while they decide if one of their young players is truly the long-term answer. Meanwhile, Wilson himself knows he’s got fuel left in the tank.

Russell Wilson shares his plan as the 2026 NFL free agency nears

At 37 years old, Russell Wilson is facing a new reality in his career. After being benched by the New York Giants in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart and eventually dropping to third on the depth chart, Wilson acknowledged that his era as a guaranteed starter is likely over.

Despite the demotion and a season where he recorded a career-low 831 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions across six appearances, the 10-time Pro Bowler is not ready to retire. He remains determined to find a new home as NFL free agency approaches on March 11.

“I think for me, I’ve always had the vision of getting to 40, at least. I think the game is different. Quarterbacks, we get hit. It’s not, you know, we get hit hard, but … there’s certain rules,” Wilson said during an interview on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast. “I mean, back in the day when I started, bro, it was you just get (clobbered). I mean, so I feel like the game allows you to, you know, live a little longer, I guess.”

Beyond the physical side of the sport, Wilson insists that his mental drive is as strong as ever. He believes his obsession with the “grind” of professional football will allow him to contribute to a locker room, even if it isn’t in a leading role.

However, the road ahead remains difficult as Wilson enters a crowded free-agent market. He is currently ranked behind several high-profile names. Moreover, considering the financial aspect of this new season, Wilson will probably have to accept a significantly lower salary this time around.