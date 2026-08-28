“Seems Like a Grumpy Old Man”: Ex-Browns Pro Bowler Rips Cleveland Voice for Calling Shedeur Sanders an “Adolescent Goof”

After the Cleveland Browns‘ second preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills and their decision to name Deshaun Watson the starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders has once again come under scrutiny. This time, however, the criticism has nothing to do with his on-field performance. Instead, Bruce Drennan called out the second-year signal-caller over his in-game interview, labeling him an “adolescent goof.”

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“Did you pay attention diligently to the in-game interview of Sanders in the last preseason game? I mean, I thought he came across as an adolescent goof. I am sorry, he was terrible in my opinion,” said Drennan about Sanders.

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That, however, didn’t sit well with former Browns’ Pro-Bowl safety TJ Ward. Ward recently stopped by the Speakeasy podcast, where he addressed Drennan’s criticism of Sanders. In his opinion, Drennan is just jealous of seeing a young, rich black man doing something at a very young age.

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“That sounds like a hater if I ever heard one,” said Ward after being asked about his thoughts on the criticism. “Adolescent goof. First off, he (Sanders) is a young man, so he kind of is adolescent, especially in the NFL, and you got guys like this dude behind the mic that just hate to see young, rich black men have fun.

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“They hate to see us happy. And that’s what it is. This dude, I don’t even know his name. I don’t know if he’s Cleveland Media, but he just seems like a grumpy old man mad at life, mad that he couldn’t do the things in life that some of these young men are doing at a very young age, is making a very large lump sum of money. That’s what that comes off as.”

It’s not that Sanders played badly against the Bills. Making his first start of the football season, Sanders completed 9 of 11 passes for 74 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. However, his in-game interview on the sideline led Drennan to call him out.

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During the interview, Sanders admitted that he forgot to participate in the pregame coin toss despite being named a captain for the afternoon. In fact, Sanders explained that he thought being a captain meant he held the role for the entire week and therefore didn’t need to be at midfield.

While the quarterback brushed it off with a laugh, it’s safe to say that the moment didn’t sit well with Drennan. Apparently, Drennan didn’t like the humorous tone Sanders used while addressing his mistake. Still, the quarterback went on to have a notable performance against the Bills.

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Now, heading into the regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns will start with Watson. Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, will begin his second season as Watson’s backup. Whether he gets an opportunity to start at some point later in the season remains to be seen.