Shedeur Sanders Responds After Body Cam Footage of Cops Pulling Him Over For Speeding Surfaces

Essentials Inside The Story Sanders has been involved in multiple speeding cases

Sheduer was fined about $250 in fines for speeding

Sheduer Sanders promotes community work with pizza treats

In the NFL, the offseason is a myth, especially for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is currently finding out just how loud the noise can get. While the young signal-caller has spent the spring trying to secure the #1 spot on the 2026 roster, a shadow from his rookie year has suddenly swerved back into the spotlight.

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The footage from last year, reposted on X by Dov Kleiman, shows Sanders’ mistake when he was a 22-year-old rookie. At roughly 12:24 a.m., Sanders was clocked going 101 mph in his black Dodge TRX, a staggering 41 miles per hour over the posted limit.

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But the way Sanders responded to the video with a “Slow day in the office” message indicated that he was unfazed by what had transpired.

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Though this wasn’t Shedeur’s first attempt at speeding. Just a day earlier, he was reportedly pulled over by the Ohio State Patrol for speeding. He was going at 91 mph in a zone where the maximum speed allowed was 65 mph. Following this, he also received a fine worth $150.

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However, he failed to pay the fine on the agreed-upon date (in this case, June 16), after which the amount was increased to $249. The body cam video, which has recirculated, happened just a day after.

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Though Sanders back then stated that he takes these incidents as lessons learnt, saying, “I made some wrong choices, and I’ve got to own up to them. You know, I’ve made some not great choices. I learned.”

Imago October 26, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 arrives to the stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251026_zma_c04_469 Copyright: xEricaxDenhoffx

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, while re-sharing the bodycam footage, provided more context. His comments focused more on Sanders’ demeanor during the interaction. Kleiman praised the quarterback for being respectful and honest with the officers, noting:

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“You can tell that phenomenal parents raised Shedeur. A model citizen on and off the field.”

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Sanders wasn’t the only one who found himself in the mess. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was also found speeding over 100mph in a 60mph zone, and was fined about $250. For his second speeding case, Sanders was also fined about $250 fine plus a court date in Strongsville.

However, Sanders is also working on himself, which many may perceive as him trying to reshape fans’ perceptions of his personality.

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Sanders “class act” gained him praise from schools

The Cleveland Browns are still searching for a long-term answer at quarterback, but Shedeur Sanders is already winning over the city for reasons off the field. A video of Sanders talking about his weekly community work recently went viral, showing a side of the young signal-caller that many fans hadn’t seen. In the clip, Sanders explains his low-key tradition of supporting local students.

“I go to different schools once a week and just give the schools pizza. I just pay for it every week. The whole school,” he said.

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Fans are calling it a “class act,” and honestly, it’s easy to see why. Seeing him pop up at local spots like John Marshall High School has gone a long way with the community. This kind of genuine connection is starting to flip the script on Sanders.

On the field, though, last year was rough. He never quite looked comfortable, and it didn’t help as he struggled to find his rhythm while playing behind a shaky offensive line.

The stat line tells the same, as he recorded 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 picks over 8 games. It got to the point where the coaches had to pull him midway through the season, just to give him a breather and hopefully figure out how to stop the turnovers and sacks.

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The pressure on Sanders is now reaching a breaking point as the Browns enter a new era under head coach Todd Monken. On 92.3 The Fan, analysts Anthony Lima and Ken Carman debated whether the young quarterback has enough time to prove he is the long-term solution.

“I think Shedeur has to start this year, or he’s not going to get the chance,” producer John bluntly said. He argued that Sanders needs to start and succeed immediately, or the opportunity will simply vanish.

With Deshaun Watson’s massive contract and recovery still looming over the roster, Sanders still has a chance to affirm his position, or else the team will rely on the 2027 season’s draft pick to land a solid QB for their team.

Ultimately, the clock is ticking for the former Colorado star. Unless Sanders or Watson can lead the team to a dominant 12-win season, many believe Cleveland will use their draft pick on securing yet another quarterback.