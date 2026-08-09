Shedeur Sanders Suffers Last-Minute Setback as Deshaun Watson Pulls Ahead in Browns QB Battle

With every passing day, the Cleveland Browns quarterback competition is getting more interesting to watch. Throughout the offseason, Shedeur Sanders had been going toe-to-toe with Deshaun Watson. However, Day 10 of training camp had something unexpected in store for Sanders.

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“#Browns team spokesman said there were personnel groupings coach [Todd] Monken wanted to see Deshaun Watson with today,” Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot wrote on X. “He took all the first team reps on what was supposed to be Shedeur Sanders’ day.”

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Before practice, head coach Todd Monken had said that Shedeur Sanders would get the majority of reps with the first team. Instead, the quarterback was relegated to second-team offense. Later, according to Sports Illustrated’s Nick Pedone, Dillon Gabriel was also seen working with this unit, which further cut away at Sanders’ time. Pedone also said this was the second time in three practices that Sanders lost reps.

It has been a tougher camp for Deshaun Watson, so the development was definitely an advantage. So far in training camp, the veteran has had only one solid day of practice, in which he scored seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. However, Watson had thrown eight interceptions by Day 9 of training camp.

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On Day 10, Watson worked with the first-team offense in both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. He connected with Harold Fannin Jr. for a good gain during the opening 11-on-11 period. Later, he completed another pass to Quinshon Judkins near the right sideline. Watson finished 23-of-34 with four touchdowns and zero picks.

Sanders connected with Kole Wilson for a big gain. During 7-on-7 work, he also connected with Blake Whiteheart and Luke Floriea. The Year 2 quarterback, who has been lauded by the staff for his improvement this offseason, finished the day 16-of-20.

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Monday, August 10 might be an important date for Monken to make a strong call on the starter competition.

“That’s something we’ll talk about (Sunday),” Monken said. “I think tonight, tomorrow, and then Monday, we’ll start to really focus in on who’s going to start, how we’re going to play our guys, and where we’re at a quarterback’s a piece of that.”

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Monken revealed that both Watson and Sanders are expected to start one preseason game each. However, the final decision could come as late as game day, when the Browns open their season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But as many had assumed, it looks like Deshaun Watson will start this game.