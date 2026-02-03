Todd Monken Clears Stance on Jim Schwartz’s Return Amid Browns Exit Rumors

The Cleveland Browns eventually hired Todd Monken as their new head coach, passing on their own defensive coordinator for the role. By bringing in a veteran with a deep offensive background, the team hopes to finally revitalize a struggling young offense. Now, the new head coach has reportedly spoken about the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to a post by nflclevelandbrowns Instagram account, a post read,” The defense players are a big reason I took this job, I didn’t take this job because of Jim Schwartz…When I was preparing for the Cleveland Browns, I wasn’t trying to chip Jim Schwartz. I was chipping Myles Garrett. I was sliding the protections to the outside backers and Grant Delpit. I was worried about throwing it to the left or right against Ward and Campbell.” Monken said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey | NFLCB (@nflclevelandbrowns) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was widely considered a top candidate for the job, was passed over for the head coaching position for a second time. Reports suggest Schwartz was deeply frustrated by the decision,

Monken, who previously served as the Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2019, returns to Cleveland after a highly successful stint with the Baltimore Ravens, where he helped lead one of the league’s most explosive units. Now locked into a multi-year contract, Monken is wasting no time establishing his leadership. He is already working quickly to build out his staff and implement a new offensive operation.