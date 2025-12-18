Browns Coach Addresses Interest From Michigan After Losing Out on Popular College Football Job

Essentials Inside The Story Things have been a bit chaotic for the Michigan Wolverines ever since Sherrone Moore's firing.

Cleveland Browns OC Tommy Rees show interest in Michigan's HC job.

Multiple colleges looking to recruit Tommy Rees.

The Michigan Wolverines football program has been thrown into chaos following the sudden firing and arrest of head coach Sherrone Moore. The university dismissed Moore on December 10, 2025, after an investigation revealed he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. While Biff Poggi is the interim Head Coach, the hunt for a permanent HC continues and a Cleveland Brown coach seems to be a frontrunner.

The Browns coach is none other than Tommy Rees, their current offensive coordinator. University officials have reportedly expressed strong interest in Rees, though he has been hesitant to discuss the opening publicly.

“Browns OC Tommy Rees: ‘I don’t want to get into that conversation (Michigan job). My focus is solely on the Buffalo Bills.'” Tony Grossi, Browns & NFL analyst, reported on his social media account, X.

Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees recently addressed the media at the team’s headquarters in Berea, firmly stating his commitment to the organization. This clarification comes after a whirlwind of rumors linked him to several high-profile college head coaching positions.

Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback with a deep background in college coaching, admitted that the outside interest is “flattering” to his competitive nature. However, he emphasized that his primary goal right now is fixing Cleveland’s struggling offense and supporting the team through a difficult season.

The timing of this interest is critical as pressure mounts on Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. The team is currently facing another three-win season, matching last year’s disappointing mark. Before the season began, owner Jimmy Haslam made it clear that a 3-14 record would be unacceptable, putting the current coaching staff’s future in question.

If the Browns general manager decides to part ways with Stefanski, then Rees, being the offensive coordinator, could even be a candidate for the internal promotion.

Tommy Rees is on the radar for high-profile college head-coaching jobs

Tommy Rees, the current offensive coordinator for the Browns, was recently a top choice for head coaching jobs at UCLA and Penn State. During Penn State’s 50-day search for a new leader, Rees held a virtual interview with school officials. Although he was a serious candidate, the interview happened just as the program was finishing its search.

This interest from a major college program shows that the 33-year-old is already considered a rising star in the coaching world.

Rees joined Cleveland this past offseason after a successful career in college football. His resume includes Notre Dame (2017–2022), where he served as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at his alma mater. He later moved to Alabama (2023), where he worked as offensive coordinator under legendary coach Nick Saban, before finally moving to the Browns (2024–Present), he was originally hired as a pass game specialist. He was recently promoted to offensive coordinator and took over play-calling duties from head coach Kevin Stefanski last month.

His immediate focus remains on the field. This Sunday, he will lead the Browns’ offense and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is currently not happy about his 52.2% completion rate through his four and a half games. The game will be a highly anticipated game against the Buffalo Bills.