“Temu Lamar”: Browns Fans Despise Kevin Stefanski’s Latest QB Move Threatening Injured Shedeur Sanders

Kevin Stefanski didn’t sound like having a Plan B coach when discussing Shedeur Sanders earlier this summer. In June, the Browns head coach was glowing in his praise: ”He’s a very, very hard worker; he has fun when he’s in the building… He’s doing a really, really nice job.” Stefanski doubled down on the notion that Sanders was heading in the right direction, even labeling him one of the most improved players in the facility. And for a fleeting instant, it appeared Cleveland had its young quarterback track in hand.

That optimism has vanished. The Browns are reportedly signing Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, a 26-year-old quarterback, who once practiced with the Ravens and spent a brief time in Cleveland last year. The choice arrives amid a flood of injuries to the quarterback corps. Both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are said to be experiencing hamstring tightness. With Shedeur Sanders nursing a bruised throwing shoulder that’s kept him restricted during the first week of training camp. The team’s first unofficial depth chart of 2025 speaks volumes in itself — Joe Flacco is listed first, followed by Pickett and Gabriel. Sanders does not make an appearance in the top three.

Huntley’s presence is more than a camp body gesture. The sources within the team indicate that the Browns are seeking “stability and tempo” as Stefanski tries to implement a more up-tempo, spread-based edition of the offense. Sanders, even with his offseason development, has been limited in reps because of his shoulder. Pickett’s athleticism has been compromised by his hamstring. With Gabriel behind schedule and Flacco the ‘wrong’ side of 40, Huntley’s signing is an insurance policy and, to some fans, a troubling referendum on where Stefanski stands with Sanders.

The question now becomes what role Huntley actually plays. In Baltimore, the former Utah QB was Lamar Jackson’s fill-in and even earned a Pro Bowl in 2022 (albeit controversially) after starting four games. He’s been admired for his play-extending legs, but lacks the deep-ball accuracy. Nevertheless, Stefanski might view Huntley as a low-risk, scheme-friendly way to make it through camp without overwhelming the injured arms. How much of anything more than that he becomes is dependent on how quickly Sanders recovers and how much this staff still believes in the rookie’s future role.

“He’s a Temu Lamar”: Browns fans torched the move

Off social media, Browns fans didn’t hold back. The team’s X (formerly Twitter) communities ignited within minutes of the Huntley news breaking, and most comments were brutally negative. A comment encapsulated the frustration neatly: “He’s a Temu Lamar.” The analogy, though witty, is cutting. Temu is a budget-conscious online shopping platform. And Huntley’s look, a poor man’s Lamar Jackson. It was a staple of frustration while with the Baltimore Ravens.

via Imago Sep 30, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (18) drops back before attempting a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

People believed that if the organization desired an energetic runner, they’d signed the knockoff.. Another snarky remark: “Have they considered playing Watson? Didn’t they pay a bunch of money and give up 23 first round picks for him?” While exaggerated, the remark is indicative of genuine fan concern regarding Cleveland’s quarterback merry-go-round. Deshaun Watson‘s availability is still up in the air with rehab continuing. Flacco, while consistent, is not the long-term solution.

For a team that traded away so much draft capital to construct around Watson, fans are witnessing a QB room full of Plan C and D guys. Then the harshest of all, “Please trade or release Shedeur this is a clown franchise.” Though unkind, the sentiment reflects a profound aggravation. Sanders, expected by many to become the team’s next big star, has been quietly relegated down the depth chart. His absence from the depth chart, even if temporary, has caused a stir among fans. Who believed Stefanski’s offseason comments about Sanders’ development marked the beginning of a serious investment in his future. Instead, they’re watching a revolving door of stopgap signings.

Some of the backlash is performative; that’s what happens in a sports town starving for consistency. But there’s a real sense of disappointment laced throughout. Stefanski’s track record with young quarterbacks has been hit-or-miss. Every new signing seems to trigger deeper questions about whether the Browns have any long-term vision at the position. As one fan commented on Huntley’s consistency,” The Browns really just signed a quarterback who hasn’t played in forever while their current starter is falling apart. This franchise never learns from its mistakes, does it?”

Shedeur Sanders is supposed to ramp up in the next few days. But the atmosphere around his path has definitely changed. He’s no longer being handled like the heir, at least not in public. Instead, he’s now fighting time, injury, and a head coach who appears more and more dedicated to seeking solutions elsewhere. If the June vote of confidence from Stefanski was strong, this week’s signs send a different signal. One that Browns fans have read loud and clear.