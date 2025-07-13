Why Was Browns Rookie Quinshon Judkins Arrested? All About NFL RB’s Legal Troubles

It wasn’t long ago Quinshon Judkins was being hailed as the next thing at running back in the NFL. A physical, downhill hammer with a collegiate past that had defensive coordinators on the cusp of pailfuls of sweat. Judkins emerged out of the SEC a bruiser with vision, speed, and a motor that didn’t stop. He racked up numbers at Ole Miss, impressed scouts, and found himself in Cleveland as a game-changer for the Browns‘ running back corps. For a franchise starved for stability after Nick Chubb‘s injury woes, Judkins was not just a draft pick; he was a statement.

But instead of preparing to report to camp and compete for early work in the offense, Judkins is sitting in a Fort Lauderdale jail cell. It was a dark July 12, 2025, for 21-year-old rookie Judkins after he was arrested. Overnight, headlines once a conversation of breakaway speed and offensive production shifted to mugshots, courthouse hearings, and serious legal consequences.

Why was Quinshon Judkins arrested?

Judkins was taken into custody on July 12, 2025, by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. As public records from Broward County, Florida, indicate. The charge in the database is serious: “Touch or Strike/Battery/Domestic Violence” under statute 784.03-1a1(HG). That particular statute is touching or striking another person against their will, and when classified as “domestic violence,” it is generally a charge filed by a family or household member.

Legal Trouble: What’s next, and its impact on his career?

The NFL has been more diligent in disciplining players for off-field infractions, especially for domestic violence. Under the personal conduct policy, the NFL doesn’t need a conviction to suspend a player. Being arrested, with sufficient evidence to spare, can get a player suspended between six games and a year, depending on the result of the league’s own investigation.