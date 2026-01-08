After Final Todd Bowles Decision, Buccaneers Immediately Line Up 3 Candidates to Replace Fired Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shaking up their coaching staff following a disappointing finish to the season. Head coach Todd Bowles has fired offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard and quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis.

Despite missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019, Todd Bowles is not going anywhere. The Buccaneers will retain him as head coach for 2026, but he is now searching for his fifth offensive coordinator in just four years. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Todd Monken is expected to be one of the top candidates for the vacancy, potentially returning to the team he coached a few seasons ago.

“A few key names to watch for the#Bucs OC job that has, in previous years, led to OCs becoming HCs: —#Rams passing game specialist Nathan Scheelhaase —#Ravens OC Todd Monken —#Falcons OC Zac Robinson.” Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Stay tuned; the story is in development…