brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

After Final Todd Bowles Decision, Buccaneers Immediately Line Up 3 Candidates to Replace Fired Coach

ByAaindri Thakuri

Jan 8, 2026 | 10:44 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

After Final Todd Bowles Decision, Buccaneers Immediately Line Up 3 Candidates to Replace Fired Coach

ByAaindri Thakuri

Jan 8, 2026 | 10:44 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shaking up their coaching staff following a disappointing finish to the season. Head coach Todd Bowles has fired offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard and quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Despite missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019, Todd Bowles is not going anywhere. The Buccaneers will retain him as head coach for 2026, but he is now searching for his fifth offensive coordinator in just four years. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Todd Monken is expected to be one of the top candidates for the vacancy, potentially returning to the team he coached a few seasons ago.

“A few key names to watch for the#Bucs OC job that has, in previous years, led to OCs becoming HCs: —#Rams passing game specialist Nathan Scheelhaase —#Ravens OC Todd Monken —#Falcons OC Zac Robinson.” Rapoport wrote on his X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned; the story is in development…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved