Baker Mayfield Confirms Trying to Reach Falcons as Buccaneers Await NFC South Decider Against Saints

Baker Mayfield is known for being honest about his rivals, and he has never hidden his dislike for the New Orleans Saints. In the past, he has called them a “dirty” team and openly admitted that he simply does not like them. This long-standing grudge makes this Sunday very awkward for Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they are now forced to cheer for the team they usually despise.

The Buccaneers kept their season alive by beating the Carolina Panthers 16-14 on Saturday, bringing their record to 8-9. While the win was important, it wasn’t enough to secure the division title on its own. Because of how the playoff tiebreakers work, the Bucs now need the Saints to either beat or tie the Atlanta Falcons in their next game. Mayfield has been having some fun with the irony of the situation.

Baker Mayfield jokingly said he “might call the hotel for the Falcons [to disturb players’ sleep]” but sadly confessed that he didn’t know where they were staying.

If the Saints win this Sunday, Tampa Bay will officially become the NFC South champions for the fifth year in a row. Despite the jokes, Mayfield admitted it is a bit disappointing to have to rely on a rival.

“That part’s disappointing, but we’re here,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “You can’t go back and change anything. That was the focus this week: control today and see where the chips fall. So we did that—team win, and we’ll all be pulling for New Orleans tomorrow.”

He noted that the team put themselves in this position by losing seven of their previous eight games before Saturday’s win. Since they can’t change the past, Baker Mayfield said the team’s only choice now is to sit back and root for a New Orleans victory, even if it’s the last thing they ever expected to do.

The stakes are high for both the Buccaneers and the Panthers

The playoff hopes for both the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming down to a wild finish. After the Buccaneers beat the Panthers 16-14 in a rainy, messy game on Saturday, January 3, neither team actually knows if they are going to the playoffs yet. Because of how the NFL standings work, their fate is now completely out of their hands and depends on what happens with their division rivals.

Everything rests on the outcome of the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, January 4. If the Falcons win, the Carolina Panthers will win the NFC South division and move on to the playoffs. However, if the Saints win or the game ends in a tie, the Buccaneers will take the division title for the fifth year in a row and secure their spot in the postseason instead.

This situation makes the hat worn by Panthers head coach Dave Canales feel a bit ironic. During the game, he wore a cap with the word “OPPORTUNITY” written on it.

After the game, the head coach told the reporters, “Shoot, I think we’re all gonna be on… the edge of our seats (Sunday), watching that game, hoping for the outcome, for the Falcons to pull through,” Canales told reporters after the game. “At the same time, at least we have that hope to look at.”

While the Panthers had a clear opportunity to secure the division title by winning on Saturday, they couldn’t get it done. Now, they have to sit back and watch from the ‘edge of their seats,’ hoping the Falcons can win and save their season, while the Buccaneers must do the same as they root for New Orleans.