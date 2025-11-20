Baker Mayfield & 14 Bucs Players Land on Injury Report After Todd Bowles Addressed Multiple Headaches

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4) head into Week 12 against the 8-2 Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, with challenges mounting. While the Rams look to rebound from a loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Buccaneers have slipped further in the NFC race. They are now dealing with a wave of illness and a long injury list, just as they urgently need momentum.

According to Tom Pelissero’s post on X,” Bucs QB Baker Mayfield and WR Emeka Egbuka were among six players who didn’t practice today because of an illness.”

The health issues were widespread enough to limit several key contributors. Baker Mayfield was restricted in Wednesday’s practice, joining a group of six affected players: Emeka Egbuka, Graham Barton, Dan Feeney, Luke Goedeke, and Logan Hall.

As a team-wide bug continues to sweep through the roster, Tampa Bay had no choice but to scale back preparations. Mayfield still has two chances to return fully this week, with Friday’s injury report determining whether he carries a designation into Sunday.

Beyond the illness concerns, fourteen players, excluding Mayfield, appeared on the injury report to start the week, marking one of the toughest personnel stretches of the season for the Buccaneers.

Notably, linebacker Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) and kicker Chase McLaughlin (personal) didn’t practice. Chris Braswell (foot), Ben Bredeson (hamstring) and Jamel Dean (hip) were also limited. Wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr., who is working his way back from a fibula injury, participated in a limited capacity.

Running back Bucky Irving remained limited with shoulder and foot issues. Sterling Shepard (shoulder) and Markees Watts (hand) also appeared on the injury report with varying levels of participation.

It’s also a meaningful return to Los Angeles this week for Baker Mayfield, whose short but pivotal 2022 stint with the Rams revived his career. After rough stops in Cleveland and Carolina, Mayfield landed in L.A. midseason and engineered an unforgettable comeback win over the Raiders just days after joining Sean McVay’s squad.

“There’s no way for me to sugarcoat it; it was pivotal in my career, in my journey,” Mayfield said this week. ”It helped me find the fun in football again, that joy.”

The Buccaneers are 6-4, having lost three of their last four and seen what was once a sure-fire NFC South lead slip away. Meanwhile, the surging 8-2 Rams, backed by one of the league’s top offensive units, present a defining test this week.

The Bucs enter Week 12 with a C-grade offensive impact score of 73.4 and a defensive mark of 76.8, numbers that underscore a season marked by inconsistency and squandered chances. If they intend to stay in the playoff conversation, Sunday’s clash demands one of their most complete performances yet.

Bucs beat reporter Rick Stroud relayed on Wednesday that head coach Todd Bowles confirmed, “about 15 players and a handful of coaches were ill Wednesday from a bug they seem to be passing around.”

The nature of the illness remains undisclosed, but the sheer number of affected individuals forced the team to forgo a traditional practice. Although he mentioned “bugs,” no further details have been provided on the matter.

The added burden of illness sets Bowles up for one of the most logistically challenging weeks of his coaching career. Tampa Bay is already reeling defensively after last week’s crushing 44-32 loss to the Buffalo Bills, who racked up over 400 yards of total offense and averaged 7.9 yards per play.

Bowles didn’t mince words afterward: “I’m embarrassed every time we lose, but from a defensive standpoint, we didn’t play well,” he said. “We had a stinker.”

A win will require sharper execution, healthier bodies, and a full defensive rebound. Bowles’ group can’t afford another performance resembling the Buffalo game.