Baker Mayfield Shattered ESPN Analyst’s Label With Gritty Play That Won Over Buccaneers Locker Room

When Baker Mayfield initially came to Tampa Bay, it wasn’t a hero’s reception. Indeed, it was an entourage full of baggage from four prior NFL destinations. To many, Mayfield was still the man who sported confidence in armor form, but ego oozed through. A brash No. 1 overall draft choice from Cleveland who clashed with coaches, head-butted with the media, and left a trail of doubt from Carolina to L.A. The critics viewed him as a short-tempered, overblown quarterback whose flash couldn’t quite translate into fundamentals. But one thing was certain.

No one ever doubted his ability within league circles. But the rumors persisted. Even some questioned if he’d be a starter yet again, much less the leader of a playoff squad. But last season, Mayfield didn’t just change opinions. Indeed, he flipped the entire narrative on its head. In 2024, he threw for 4,500 yards, notched 41 touchdowns, and finished with a career-best 106.8 passer rating. He led the Buccaneers to an NFC South title, winning over a skeptical fanbase and an even more critical locker room.

Nobody describes the Mayfield turnaround better than Buccaneers veteran linebacker Lavonte David. During a recent CBS Sports feature, David confessed he had initial doubts, after all, he’d read the headlines as well. “You hear things,” David said. “But when he came in… I was like oh, this ain’t the dude who I thought he was.” That shift in attitude didn’t come through soundbites; it came through the grit Mayfield showed up with every Sunday.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

David remembered one play that put Baker’s respect on the hearts of teammates. A late-season bruising scramble in which Mayfield dove his shoulder into a defender, struggling for every yard. “Me and K.J. [Britt] were about to jump off the bench and run out there,” David said. ” I just remember him bowering over people, hitting people and getting up like trash talking.” What impressed David most wasn’t the grit. Indeed, it was the leadership.

Mayfield didn’t enter attempting to become Tom Brady 2.0. He chiseled his own tone within a veteran clubhouse and built respect by doing what he does best: competing, nonstop. “He’s that kind of leader we need,” David said. “Now he’s that dude I can win football games with.” That respect wasn’t automatic.

Mayfield had to balance his mind, something he’s had a hard time doing in the past. But in Tampa, he got it together. He listened and reacted. And most notably, he produced. Now, he’s all set for the 2025 season, though lingering injury concerns continue to hover as a potential hurdle.

Mayfield vs. media narratives

Nevertheless, not everyone was willing to redefine Baker Mayfield’s narrative when he got to Tampa Bay. The media drama from his Cleveland experience tagged along most notably, his long-standing feud with veteran reporter Tony Grossi. Way back in 2018, ahead of the NFL Draft, Grossi got under the skin by branding Mayfield a “prima donna,” saying the quarterback asked for first-class airfare on pre-draft trips. That photo lodged in the public consciousness with Mayfield.

It was not a one-off shot. Grossi continued to torment Mayfield while he played in Cleveland, frequently questioning his maturity and leadership in press conferences. There was a memorable instance when Mayfield derided a reporter’s question as “the dumbest you could ask,” causing another round of media backlash.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jan 12, 2025 Tampa, Florida, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield 6 during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKimxKlementxNeitzelx 20250112_jhp_sv7_0164

Grossi, appearing on ESPN 850 in Cleveland at the time, said he never went looking for trouble. “He had been disrespectful so many times over the past couple of weeks when it came to simple, straightforward questions,” Grossi explained. He admitted their rocky relationship likely stemmed from critical pre-draft reports, but emphasized that Mayfield’s refusal to let it go kept the tension alive during their interactions.

Though the two haven’t crossed paths in a locker room since those Cleveland days, that stretch still shows how early narratives—right or wrong—can stick to a quarterback. For Mayfield, proving himself wasn’t just about performance on the field. It was about shaking off a reputation built long before he ever put on a Buccaneers jersey.

What Mayfield’s doing in Tampa isn’t a comeback—it’s a reinvention. He walked into a locker room once led by a legend, earned the respect of veteran teammates, and took a transitioning franchise to the playoffs. He didn’t just show up—he got better. Sure, he’s still fiery. That chip’s still there. But right now, Baker Mayfield’s calling card isn’t drama—it’s dependability. And in the unforgiving world of the NFL, that might be his biggest win yet.