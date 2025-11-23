Buccaneers vs Rams Injury Report: Todd Bowles Loses Bucky Irving & 3 Stars, Sean McVay Faces OL Decision

Coming into the Week 12 matchup, the Los Angeles Rams are 8-2, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 6-4, still with hopes of making it to the playoffs. However, they enter Sunday night with major injury concerns.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s a serious setback for the Buccaneers ahead of their road trip, ruling out officially four key players, headlined by running back Bucky Irving, whose season has taken a concerning turn. Irving had been dealing with shoulder and foot injuries for a few weeks, but reportedly, the situation runs much deeper.

NBC’s Mike Florio said he does not expect Irving back “any time soon,” a comment that set speculation off. Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud took to Twitter to clarify that Irving was dealing with something “beyond football”, but he did note that the running back got the help he needed, and is now on the right path toward recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

But they won’t have him on Sunday night. With Irving having been limited all week in practice, he was officially ruled out. With that, the team has no choice but to rely on Rachaad White and Sean Tucker out of the backfield.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

According to offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, Tucker, coming off an electric Week 11 versus Buffalo, will see more opportunities as Tampa attempts to establish some balance against one of the league’s most physically dominant defensive fronts.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Irving is far from the only missing piece. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also will be without three defensive starters. Ben Bredeson, who is out with a hamstring, Jamel Dean, suffering from a hip injury, and Haason Reddick is tackling an ankle/knee injury.

Dean has been the steadiest corner of Tampa Bay this season, lending a calming presence that can regularly stifle top receivers, jump routes, and force turnovers. The hip flexor injury he suffered against the Bills was monitored day-to-day, but his lower-body issues extended the timeline for recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Tampa Bay backups Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish will be repeatedly tested, particularly on third downs and deep shots.

Reddick has missed three consecutive games and is in line to miss a fourth after failing to practice this week. His ankle and knee injuries have been deep enough to force Tampa Bay to elevate Anthony Nelson, who again starts opposite Yaya Diaby. Without the burst and ability of Reddick to collapse pockets, Bowles has to find creative ways to pressure Matthew Stafford.

The Bucs are going to need near-perfect execution from their remaining starters. However, the Rams have their own struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean McVay faces a crucial decision before the Sunday clash

The Rams’ head coach Sean McVay has to decide the O-line. Veteran tackle David Quessenberry was added to the injury report because of a groin issue. He is listed as questionable for Sunday night.

Quessenberry has appeared in seven games this season. That versatility is important in a matchup such as Tampa Bay, which can generate pressure from a number of different alignments, even without Reddick.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rams entered the week expecting to have their usual configuration, but an injury this late in the week for Quessenberry forces some contingency planning. If he can’t go, Los Angeles will start Alaric Jackson and Warren McClendon Jr. with D.J. Humphries as the lone backup tackle.

For Los Angeles, the task is straightforward, prevent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ front seven from taking over the game. Injuries have forced Tampa into a series of last-minute adjustments. The winner may ultimately be determined by which coaching staff can compensate best for what they’ve lost. Who do you think will walk out this Sunday with the win?