Buccaneers Coach Confirms Stance on Mike Evans’ Return Amid Bills Rumors

Mike Evans has spent more than a decade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that doesn’t mean the wideout won’t bounce around the league, especially after how his 2025 season unfolded. And as uncertainty continues to surround Evans’ future in Tampa Bay, the team’s new offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, has made one thing clear: he wants the chance to coach the veteran wide receiver.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for Mike and his game…Gotta work through a lot of things but would obviously love an opportunity to work with Mike,” Robinson said, as per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Robinson recently joined the Buccaneers’ staff following the dismissal of Josh Grizzard, making him Tampa Bay’s fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons. And even before officially beginning his tenure, Robinson has already hinted that he’d prefer not to see the franchise’s longtime offensive centerpiece walk out the door in 2026. But when it comes to Evans’ future in Tampa, certainty is hard to find.

The reasons are fairly straightforward. Evans signed a two-year, $52 million extension ahead of the 2024 season. That deal, though, expired after the 2025 season. If the Buccaneers don’t bring him back, the 32-year-old will hit free agency for the first time in his career. From Tampa Bay’s perspective, there are also legitimate reasons to hesitate before committing again to their all-time leading receiver.

Chief among them is Evans’ recent injury history. While he’s spent his entire career in Tampa Bay and tied Jerry Rice’s NFL record with 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2024, that streak ultimately ended because of health issues. Over the past two seasons, injuries have become a recurring problem.

Evans first dealt with a hamstring injury that cost him three games, yet he still managed to eclipse 1,000 yards in 2024. But the setbacks didn’t stop there. In 2025, things worsened significantly. Evans missed a career-high nine games due to a combination of a hamstring injury and a broken collarbone. He finished the season with just 368 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

For context, across his previous 11 seasons, Evans had missed only 13 total games, and never more than two in any single year before 2024. Then there’s the age factor. At 32, Evans is no longer in the early phase of his career. Ahead of Tampa Bay’s regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers, he was asked about his future but chose to stay focused on the moment.

“I just approach it how I always approach it. It’s whatever happens, happens. I’ll focus on that when the time is right. Right now, we have to win. And I’m always giving my all and I’m always gonna go out swinging.”

The Buccaneers did win that game 16–14, but it wasn’t enough to salvage their season. Tampa Bay finished 8–9 and missed the playoffs, further complicating decisions about the roster’s direction. And while Robinson has expressed optimism about working with Evans, the bigger picture tells a more uncertain story.

Between his expired contract, advancing age, recurring injuries, and a Buccaneers team that no longer looks like a clear Super Bowl contender, there’s a growing sense that Evans’ chapter in Tampa Bay could be nearing its end. If that’s the case, 2026 may mark the first time the veteran wideout suits up elsewhere, with one more Lombardi Trophy still very much on his mind.

Mike Evans on Josh Allen’s offense seems like an intriguing thought

Mike Evans already has a Super Bowl ring. But the idea of chasing another one is never a bad thing, especially for a veteran like Evans. With uncertainty surrounding his future in Tampa Bay, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him land elsewhere if the Buccaneers decide not to retain him. And somehow, the Buffalo Bills have emerged as a potential landing spot for the 32-year-old wide receiver.

“Evans posted the fourth-highest PFF grade (89.0) among receivers in 2024,” PFF’s Mason Cameron wrote. “He remains a highly efficient pass-catcher, as his 2.21 yards per route over the past two seasons ranks in the top 15. The Bills’ lack of quality depth at outside receiver limited their offensive output, particularly when injuries mounted late in the year. Add in their limited capability to stretch the field vertically – recording the sixth fewest receptions on throws of 20 or more yards – and Evans profiles as a strong upgrade to Josh Allen’s core of weapons.”

Cameron’s assessment highlights why Evans continues to draw interest despite his recent injury concerns. Even with those setbacks, Cameron still views Evans as one of the league’s more reliable and efficient receivers, which makes Buffalo a logical fit. The Bills have been searching for a true No. 1 wideout since moving on from Stefon Diggs. And with a new head coach set to take over in 2026, giving Allen a proven target remains a priority.

While Evans’ peak years may be behind him, he would still command attention in the red zone and force defenses to adjust. Financially, Buffalo is projected to have close to $14 million in cap space this offseason, with general manager Brandon Beane capable of creating more through restructures and roster moves. Whether that flexibility turns into a real pursuit of Evans, however, remains to be seen.