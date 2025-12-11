Final Injury Report for Falcons vs Buccaneers: Will Mike Evans, Drake London Play in Week 15 Game?

For one NFC South receiver, Thursday night marks a potential return to the playoff hunt. For his divisional rival, it’s another week on the sidelines as his team’s season slips away. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, still in contention for the NFC South title at 7-6, and the Atlanta Falcons, who come into the matchup at 4-9, are in for an important Week 15 matchup, where participation from Mike Evans and Drake London could prove to be quite defining.

The Bucs have activated Mike Evans from injured reserve and have him officially listed as questionable to play while rehabbing a fractured collarbone. Though he was limited in practice all week, Evans showed enough progress.

It’s been a rough season for the 32-year-old, who also missed three games earlier in the year due to a hamstring strain in Week 3. He missed six games after he suffered a broken collarbone on a hard fall in Detroit in Week 7, a play that also gave him a concussion. Other than the collarbone injury, he suffered a broken clavicle, adding to the three injuries he has suffered in this season so far.

Playing just four games this season, Evans recorded 14 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown. He ranks 10th in NFL history in touchdown receptions and has made six Pro Bowls, boasting a streak of 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, equaling Jerry Rice’s record in the all-time history.

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed he expects Evans to be available, along with Jalen McMillan. He was also removed from the Injured reserve and was limited in practice all week. If he suits up, this would be the first time this season that Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, and McMillan are active together.

“They looked good. They looked fresh,” Bowles told reporters on Wednesday. “They ran great routes. Looked like they never left. Obviously, they haven’t been hit or anything yet but they looked good in practice.”

If everything goes the right way, then Baker Mayfield will finally have his trusted target back after a long time.

Is Drake London out of Week 15?

It sets up a picture that is far more definitive, and far more concerning, for Atlanta: Drake London has been officially ruled out for Week 15. Through nine games, he had totaled 60 receptions for 810 yards and six touchdowns, serving as Atlanta’s most consistent offensive weapon before his injury.

The Falcons’ top receiver has not taken part in a single practice since suffering a PCL strain in Week 11 and will now miss his fourth consecutive game. London was listed as a non-participant in all three practices this week and never appeared close to returning.

Without London, Atlanta will be leaning on Darnell Mooney and tight end Kyle Pitts coming off a six-catch, 90-yard performance in Week 14. That challenge becomes larger considering the defensive desperation of Tampa Bay and Evans returning to action on the other sideline.

It was the second straight week London hasn’t taken the field or participated in any on-field work since suffering his knee injury in Week 11, which was the same game quarterback Michael Penix Jr. partially tore his ACL. As the week went along, London’s extended absence became inevitable.

Head coach Raheem Morris made the call official on Wednesday: London will not be available against Tampa Bay. Without London, Atlanta’s offense has had to rediscover its identity. Mooney has become a primary target, and Pitts has stepped into a more significant workload in the passing game.

Despite that, the Falcons’ offensive efficiency has noticeably fallen off without their top receiver stretching the field and drawing coverage. The season has been up and down for Tampa, particularly with Evans, Godwin, and McMillan hurt at times-but Bowles said he thinks this group is finding its timing and chemistry at just the right time.

The Bucs currently lead Carolina in the race for their division, and a Thursday win would go a long way toward cementing Tampa Bay’s bid for a second consecutive playoff appearance.