Buccaneers GM Says Their Feelings for Baker Mayfield ‘Haven’t Changed’ After QB Publicly Expressed Disappointment

When general manager Jason Licht took the podium this week, he knew exactly what the focus of the media session would be: Baker Mayfield’s contract extension. It came as no surprise, as Licht was asked to address the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s situation after Mayfield publicly expressed his frustration over the stalled negotiations. When asked how the organization felt about Mayfield voicing his disappointment, Licht struck an optimistic tone, emphasizing the strong relationship the team continues to have with its franchise quarterback.

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“Well, Baker, as we all know here, is a very fiery competitor, that’s not afraid to speak his mind,” Licht said. “I’m sure I’ve noticed he’s disappointed, frustrated. We were too, but as I said, we’re in a good place. He’s out to have the best year. He’s focused on having the best year of his career.”

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That’s exactly what Mayfield is focused on right now. Earlier this offseason, he set the start of training camp as the deadline for a contract extension. At the same time, he made it clear that if the Buccaneers failed to reach an agreement by then, he would stop negotiating and devote his full attention to football. Now in the second week of training camp, Mayfield has once again reiterated that he is “all ball.”

However, the quarterback also admitted that he is disappointed. Despite the Buccaneers publicly identifying him as their franchise quarterback, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement on the long-term deal he is seeking.

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“I think I’m a franchise quarterback,” Mayfield told the reporters. “I’ve been told I’m a franchise quarterback. It’s been said publicly from ownership down here. And so, to not have a deal done is very disappointing. But I said the deadline was a deadline and I addressed the team to let them know I meant that it’s all ball. I’m with these guys.”

Mayfield is entering the final year of his three-year, $100 million deal in 2026. After leading the Buccaneers to two division titles in the last three seasons, the quarterback is seeking a $50 million per year deal. Tampa Bay reportedly offered him that deal. However, it was just a two-year deal, while Mayfield wanted a long-term commitment.

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The quarterback reportedly told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that he felt the “guarantees were low on both the initial offer and a second offer.” As that went down, Mayfield felt undervalued and disrespected a little bit. However, when Licht was asked whether he views Mayfield as the Buccaneers’ franchise quarterback and, if so, why the team has only offered him a two-year contract, the general manager opted to answer only one of those questions.

“I’m not gonna get into specifics about the contract and all that stuff,” Licht said. “But yeah, we do think he is (a franchise quarterback). And we love Baker. Our feelings for Baker haven’t changed.”

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That’s where things currently stand with Baker Mayfield. After setting a deadline before training camp, the quarterback has no intention of resuming contract negotiations during the season. Licht, meanwhile, acknowledged that the Buccaneers could still use the franchise tag despite clearing the team’s feelings for the QB. Whether that option would sit well with Mayfield, or whether he would follow Vita Vea’s path and eventually request a trade, remains to be seen.