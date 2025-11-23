NFL Makes Punishment Decision on Baker Mayfield Incident

The NFL has officially ruled on the hit that left Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield shaken late in Sunday’s defeat to the Buffalo Bills. The league added another twist when it announced its discipline from the matchup, and the punishment directly involved the Bills’ DE Joey Bosa, who collided with Mayfield.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The NFL ruled that Bosa’s low hit on Mayfield late in the game merited a response, tacking on a hefty financial penalty for the contact. According to the NFL’s latest Gameday Accountability, Bosa is fined $17,389 for a hit on the quarterback.

The play itself happened in an instant: Mayfield made a throw from the pocket and Bosa launched toward him almost in the same second, arriving low and hitting the quarterback after the ball was released. The moment sparked instant debate regarding player safety and officiating consistency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bosa played well statistically, but again, he was the central figure in another storyline about how far defenders can go when they’re disrupting quarterbacks. His fine again showed how the NFL continues policing low hits – even when the player involved avoids an injury and the penalty doesn’t impact the outcome of the game.

Discipline didn’t stop with Bosa. The NFL also fined running back Ty Johnson $10,777 for an unsportsmanlike celebration earlier in the contest, when he celebrated a touchdown with an exaggerated gesture. Still, the ruling on Bosa remained the most noteworthy development, especially for Tampa Bay, which has dropped consecutive losses while looking to get back to early-season form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bucs are coming off a loss to the Bills

The two-game loss couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Buccaneers. Sometimes, all it takes is a couple of losses to steal the momentum of a team. Tampa Bay, however, feels the bounce-back has already started.

According to Mayfield, an honest talk after their Week 10 loss instilled a fresh perspective heading into the Bills contest and brought the overall energy of the team up. The Tampa Bay offense answered with one of its most productive ground performances of the season. Sean Tucker ripped off explosive runs behind an offensive line, helping the unit surpass 200 rushing yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I think there was a difference mentally,” the Bucs’ quarterback said. “Any time you run the ball like that, guys are locked in — they’re doing their job. That takes everybody, not just the offensive line.”

The quarterback felt that accountability was embraced within the team, physicality was sharper, and execution came with purpose, even if key plays ultimately slipped away. Tampa Bay travels to Los Angeles to take on a Rams squad that has emerged as an NFC powerhouse.

At 8-2, Los Angeles boasts a top-tier scoring offense led by Matthew Stafford and a defense capable of controlling tempo. The Buccaneers know they must match the Rams’ efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think mentally, everybody was locked in. Whether [we] lost focus during the game or just didn’t make the plays — difference there,” Mayfield said.

He insisted the mindset must carry over into Week 12, calling for another fast, physical effort on the road.