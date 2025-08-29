Shilo Sanders Reveals Backup Plan After Buccaneers Quietly Threaten His Career

Life in the NFL tends to change overnight, and no one gets that more clearly nowadays than Shilo Sanders. The young safety, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders‘ son, walked into Tampa Bay this offseason with his head held high and dreams of establishing his own identity. He showed glimpses of promise in preseason, showing he is not just trying to be ‘Prime’s kid.’ While football was supposed to be the main ticket, Sanders still has irons in the fire.

On his YouTube channel, he’s given fans a peek at his personality beyond the gridiron, mixing lifestyle vlogs. He even had a show called Tampa Food Tour. That off-field identity might prove vital now, as Tampa Bay waived him before final roster cuts, leaving his NFL future in uncertainty. In the aftermath of the news, Shilo opted to talk about his future on his YouTube channel, giving fans an honest opinion.

“Nothing’s ever certain. Even if you make it to the team, it’s not certain. So you always want to not really have a backup plan, but you always want to have other interests that you’re interested in,” Sanders said, highlighting how vulnerable an NFL career is. The 25-year-old continued, revealing how his parents had equipped him to maintain a life outside football.

“I’ve always done that my whole life, playing football with music, acting, and modeling. I’m well-versed, and my parents made sure of that. So you know, I’ve been ready for anything to come because you never know what may come. But I really believe that God had a big plan for me,” he went on.

For Shilo, the path ahead may not look like the traditional NFL rise, but that’s not necessarily an ultimatum. And since he mentioned his interest in acting, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in Hollywood.

After all, history is full of men who found a second life outside the line of scrimmage. Bubba Smith is just such an example: he played nine seasons in the NFL before trading in his cleats for Hollywood. Smith was a TV actor, appearing in such longtime favorites as Good Times, Blue Thunder, and the Police Academy films. His professional acting career extended far longer than his on-field career did. It showcased that sometimes the best pages get written after the game has been played.

The same can be said of Carl Weathers, who was a brief NFL player for the Oakland Raiders before embarking on a classic entertainment career. His work in Rocky and Predator made him a household name. And his steady output in film and television established him as the icon of the transition being done correctly.

Terry Crews, after four years of bouncing from one NFL roster to another, reinvented himself as a versatility-first comedian and actor. He made appearances on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Everybody Hates Chris, among others. Their stories reflect a simple fact: the NFL might be a stepping stone, but it does not have to be the destination.

Waived before the cutdown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their stance clear on Sunday, informing rookie safety Shilo Sanders that he is being waived, as confirmed by his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With NFL teams trimming their rosters to the 53-man limit on Tuesday’s deadline, his representatives are hopeful that another franchise will offer him a chance. But the timing of the departure is not exactly favorable for the former Buff. The decision to waive came less than 24 hours after Sanders’ most controversial moment of the preseason. Being ejected from a game against the Buffalo Bills brought reactions from coaches and analysts alike. The fight happened during the second quarter, when Sanders, who had been physically blocked by tight end Zach Davidson, lashed back with a punch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The referee raised the flag, and the rookie’s night was over. Cameras caught Bucs linebacker John Bullock stepping in to calm Sanders. Even the head coach, Todd Bowles, shot an icy glare in the rookie’s direction. After the game, Bowles was not shy in his assessment. “You can’t throw punches in this league — that’s inexcusable,” Bowles said. “They’re going to get you every time. You’ve got to grow from that.”

Earlier in the season, he was charged with defensive pass interference, yet again pointing out his coverage issues. Sanders had been battling for the fourth and final safety spot heading into camp. That fight now apparently is over, at least in Tampa.