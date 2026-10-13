C.J. Gardner-Johnson Calls for Disciplinary Action Against Rams Star After Punching Bills Player Following MNF Clash

The Los Angeles Rams were already in a sour mood after losing 37-34 to the Buffalo Bills. While the fans were yet to wrap their heads around Sean McVay’s mistake, they witnessed a fight that broke out on the field after the game. Bills outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was on the receiving end of a punch thrown by the Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson. Bills’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson did not let the thing fade away and urged the NFL to hold Jackson accountable.

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“So what we gone do about dude hitting Chub!” wrote Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on X.

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Johnson raised this issue because throwing a punch at an opponent is prohibited under NFL Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(a). Throwing a punch, striking with a forearm, or kicking an opponent can be considered unsportsmanlike conduct or a flagrant personal foul, potentially resulting in an ejection, fine, or suspension.

The incident happened after the final whistle blew; the players were shaking hands, exchanging jerseys. But what followed was a heated altercation between the two. Chubb hurled something and raised his hands at Jackson, who was swapping jerseys nearby. While Chubb started to walk away, Jackson followed the Bills player. As a third person tried to mediate, Jackson moved toward Chubb’s face.

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Initially, it was limited to a heated verbal exchange, but Jackson all of a sudden landed a punch to Chubb’s face that left the Bills’ cap flying off his head in the impact of the hit. Before things escalated further, the players were separated by their respective teams.

Fans are yet to know the details that led to the heated conversation between the two players. However, Chubb addressed the situation after the altercation.

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“Oh, just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game.,” shared Chubb without naming anyone. “It was a close game. And, you know, they always catch the second guy, so I let him swing and then my teammates held me back and I just chilled. Nah, I mean, it’s the whole team, man. You know, it’s just, like I said, an emotional game.

“Tempers got flared, but it is what it is. We’re flushing and we’re on to next week. Somebody swung, but hey, that’s not on me to tell who. There’s cameras out there. I just know, you know what I’m saying? I’m just ready for next week.”

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When it comes to Jackson, trouble found him yet again. Jackson was arrested on June 9, 2026, on suspicion of felony domestic violence following an incident involving a woman at his home in the San Fernando Valley. His case was subsequently assigned for prefiling diversion, potentially allowing him to avoid criminal charges. The NFL has not yet issued a decision on possible disciplinary action.

This is not the only time he got tangled in off-the-field controversy.

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In 2025, Jackson faced a lawsuit from a woman accusing him of recording her without consent. Jackson had previously been suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season for an unspecified violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Already in hot water, the NFL is likely to teach Jackson some more lessons.

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On Sunday, the NFL issued a one-game suspension for a similar on-field incident involving San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. He was ejected from the game against the Seattle Seahawks after headbutting a player who was not wearing a helmet.

“During the second quarter, Greenlaw used his helmet to headbutt Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who was not wearing a helmet, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to ‘any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,’ ” the league said in a statement on Monday, via NFL.com.

Jackson might undergo a similar fate. Under the NFL’s disciplinary guidelines, players can be fined $12,537 for a first offense involving “Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing,” while repeat violations can carry fines of up to $18,507. However, the league may classify Jackson’s actions as fighting instead.