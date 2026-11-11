ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Clears Air After Josh Allen’s Questionable Behavior During Viral MNF Interview

Laura Rutledge is someone who never loses her cool easily. The ESPN reporter laughed it off when an AI-generated deepfake video showed Justin Herbert slapping her. But this time things got too far when a fan criticized her attire while she was interviewing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the MNF postgame interview. So, she had to clear the air.

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“people seem to be confused by simple anatomy lol appreciate you ❤️,” wrote Rutledge in the comments of The Daily Tip host Chelsa Messinger’s post.

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“Laura Rutledge might be the most unproblematic reporter at ESPN and incredibly well-respected,” Messinger wrote, sharing part of that interview. The internet even HINTING that she’s acting inappropriately is wild to me.”

She had quarreled with a fan online who took offense at Rutledge’s clothing, which he considered “inappropriate,” even going to the lengths of outlining where the neckline of her top should have been. The user was simply making a lot out of nothing; Laura Rutledge was wearing nothing worthy of the comment.

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Allen, in the interview, was not looking at Rutledge as she spoke with him. That led fans to believe the Buffalo Bills QB might not have wanted to look at her inappropriately. However, the viral video is only a 10-second clip from the interview.

If you watch the whole interview, Josh Allen does make eye contact with Laura Rutledge at times as he speaks to her.

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In fact, many fans called out the absurd narrative, claiming that this is normal for a Josh Allen interview. In October, after the Rams game, he was just as distracted in an interview with John Sutcliffe. There was also a fight going on out of the camera’s frame, but Allen did not look at Sutcliffe much when he was speaking.

“To be clear, I don’t think Josh Allen was in the wrong at all,” Messinger replied to another comment. “Was a normal interview from both him and the reporter. The weird part to me is the people acting like looking at a female in the eye is scandalous.”

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“The Josh Allen post-game interview with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after Buffalo Bills vs Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football is one of saddest attempts at causing “controversy” on social media,” another comment read. “1. No, it did not go viral. 2. Nothing happened.”

Allen was the hero against the fierce Minnesota defense as he successfully racked up 234 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. While his on-field heroics were the talk of the night, it was bound to seep into the post-game discussions. Rutledge was in charge of getting hold of Allen after the game to learn about the quarterback’s feelings.

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Allen is yet to break the silence on why he avoided eye contact with Rutledge, while the ESPN reporter made a point by standing up for herself.