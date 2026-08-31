Bills Cut Future NFL Hall of Famer’s Son & 20 Others as Team Decides on Josh Allen’s Backup Ahead of Regular Season

NFL teams have finalized their 53-man roster, and the Buffalo Bills have made their cuts. Among the 21 who could not make the roster is Frank Gore Jr.

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The popular RB, son of 49ers icon Frank Gore Sr., had long been on the roster bubble. The Bills already have depth behind James Cook, the reigning leading rusher from 2025. Gore Jr. entered the preseason with his career on the line and was fighting Ty Johnson and Ray Davis for a reserve spot. The young RB has spent the last two seasons on the Rams’ practice squad. He was brought up for the Wild Card game last season and made his first NFL reception, gaining 6 yards.

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Gore Jr. was signed by the Bills in 2024 as an undrafted free agent. His father played with Buffalo in 2019, helping the Josh Allen-led offense and reach the postseason. Perhaps that connection helped.

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Besides Gore Jr., Buffalo released defensive lineman Travis Clayton and the trio of cornerbacks Anthony Kendall, Toriano Pride Jr., and Kani Walker. Wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin could not make it to the 53-man roster, who became famous this preseason for the catch-and-run 71-yard touchdown pass from Shane Buechele against the Cleveland Browns. Wide receiver Trent Sherfield Sr., safety Geno Stone were among the others left out.

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On the same day, the Bills also decided on whom to entrust the duties behind Josh Allen. They released Super Bowl LVII champion quarterback Shane Buechele and will go ahead with Kyle Allen as the other quarterback on their roster.

“While starter Josh Allen has not missed a start since his rookie season in 2018, having a backup who is capable for security is important for a contending team. Though Kyle Allen’s camp performance hasn’t been stellar, he showed Saturday why he’s in line to again back up the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player,” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg had already predicted.

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Allen started the (second preseason) game, going 10-for-12 for 128 yards and one touchdown. He left behind Buechele in the Bills QB2 race, who threw for 111 yards and a 71-yard TD pass to Ja’Mori Maclin. He tried to make a mark in the Bills’ preseason finale against the Steelers by posting 196 yards, but the Bills will move ahead with Allen

Well, for Kyle, it’s not a new responsibility. He has been Josh Allen’s backup during the 2023 season. However, after that season, he played at Pittsburgh and Detroit, one season each, only to return to Buffalo in 2026, signing a two-year, $4.1 million deal.

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However, according to Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith, the Bills might end up signing Buechele to their practice roster if he remains unclaimed by other teams.

Time to see whether all these decisions will be enough for the Bills to perform better this year.