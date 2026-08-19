Jim Kelly Receives Football Field Named in His Honor as NY Town Celebrates Bills Legend 40 Years After NFL Debut

Legendary Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly retired on January 13, 1997. It has been almost three decades, but the town still remembers him. To honor his legacy, Buffalo gifted Kelly a football field with his name.

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On August 18, the former quarterback was there at Jim Kelly Field at Alumni Park to inaugurate the venue. Later on, he took to Instagram to open up about the grand gesture. He was accompanied by his wife Jill, Town of Hamburg leaders, and former Bills teammates for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

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“I don’t even know where to begin with how much this means to me. To have Jim Kelly Field at Alumni Park dedicated in my name, on this day 40 years after I first came to Western New York, is something I never could have imagined,” Kelly wrote. “A huge thank you to the Town of Hamburg and everyone who made this possible. I’m truly humbled and grateful to know generations of kids will play the game I love on this field!!”

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Located in Alumni Park, the new Jim Kelly Field sits at the corner of Big Tree Road and Parker Road in Orchard Park, New York, and is nearly five minutes away from the new Highmark Stadium. The field has a giant Hall of Fame logo in honor of Kelly, who was inducted in 2002. The new field was first shown to the public last month. But now, it is officially open for use.

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Kelly made his debut for the Bills in the 1986 season opener against the New York Jets, and the rest is history. He spent 11 seasons in Buffalo, wrapping up his journey with 35,467 yards and 237 touchdowns. Kelly led the Bills to eight playoff appearances and four Super Bowl games. He is especially known for leading the Bills to victory out of near-collapses, with plenty of fourth-quarter comebacks.

The field also paid tribute to his only son, Hunter James Kelly, with his initials displayed. He passed away in 2005 aged only eight years, after a fight with Krabbe disease, an inherited degenerative disorder of the central and peripheral nervous systems.

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“Having Hunter’s initials on the field makes it even more special. No one has impacted and changed lives quite like my son Hunter, and having a piece of him forever on this field means everything to me,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Town officials are still discussing what events the field can be used for. Kelly told WGRZ that as long as people are safe, he is open to anything. It might be used for parties by Bills fans, as the new stadium is very close to the field.

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The above project will eventually be a part of the Buffalo Legacy Trail. As part of the first phase, supporters can purchase $100 engraved bricks that will be permanently placed along the Legacy Trail.