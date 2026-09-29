Joe Brady Announces Josh Allen Injury Update Amid Concerns Over Bills QB’s Knee After Chargers Game

Josh Allen’s injury scare in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers put Buffalo Bills fans on notice. The star quarterback seemed to pull back on plays after taking a hard hit on his left knee and was in discomfort. If he indeed was sidelined with injury, the Bills would have a hard time defending their 3-0 start to the 2026 NFL season. Head coach Joe Brady, however, has shrugged off the matter, which, according to him, is a non-issue.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“As always with the medical, we’re going to have to kind of see how everyone’s kind of got the bumps and bruises the day after the game,” Brady shared during Monday’s presser after Sunday’s 24-16 win over the Chargers. “We’ll kind of see how they’re how they kind of progress these next couple days. You know, Josh is always a little [sore] the day after the game, but I’m never usually concerned about him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Allen absorbed a helmet shot to his left knee with roughly 9:46 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills quarterback appeared to be in discomfort while walking after the contact but remained on the field and later ran a designed play during Buffalo’s next possession.

There were no updates from the Bills camp that Allen had suffered a significant injury. In fact, the quarterback himself did not mention any injury scare during his postgame media availability. But fans were left concerned as even after the game, Allen was spotted treating the left leg gently and putting less weight on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another clip that went viral, during Brady’s locker room speech, Allen clearly showed discomfort as he tried to take a step backward. But as Brady himself confessed, when it comes to injuries, he is not that concerned about Allen. After all, we have seen how the quarterback has played through injuries in his career.

Allen hasn’t missed a regular-season start since midway through his rookie campaign. At 30, he has started 125 straight regular-season games, giving him the longest active starting streak among active NFL quarterbacks. Were there unfavorable occasions when Allen could have taken rest? Of course. But he did not.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Allen injured his throwing shoulder during the second quarter of the team’s 14-9 win in Week 6 over the New York Giants. Allen’s shoulder made contact with the turf as the pass fell incomplete.

“I would put it in the pain management [category],” Allen said back then. “But, you know, it’s feeling pretty good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

No games were missed after the mishap.

He has also played through most of his MVP-caliber season in 2024 with a fractured left hand. During the Bills’ Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Allen broke his non-throwing hand in the fourth quarter, when he was shoved by two players en route to an airborne touchdown and landed on his hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allen could have just taken a few days off. But after the game, he said he was “fine” and moved ahead with his business for the rest of the season.

Not just this. In January this season, he made a shocking confession. He had played with a broken bone in his right foot during the final weeks of the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, not an ideal situation,” Allen said. “Painful throughout the weeks, but again, on game day, [it’s a] different story, just being able to put that to the side and just go out there and play football.”

It was an old injury that got aggravated during the Bills’ Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns. But since the postseason was drawing near, Allen could not afford to miss a game and played through his broken foot.

The last time he missed a game due to an injury was during his rookie season in 2018, when he was sidelined for four games (Weeks 7 through 10) with a right elbow UCL sprain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having confidence in Allen, Brady is not losing his sleep over the quarterback’s health. Heading into Week 4, however, Allen can not afford to hit the snooze button.

Josh Allen Has Little Room for Rest After Tough Bills Win

On Sunday, Josh Allen had a rough day out. Buffalo (3-0) came away with a 24-16 victory over the Chargers (0-3), despite an offense that struggled to move the ball consistently. And there were moments when Allen came off as a fish out of water.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recorded his first two interceptions of the season and also lost a fumble, leaving Buffalo to rely on James Cook’s 154 rushing yards and several big defensive plays. Greg Rousseau finished with two sacks, while safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson came away with an interception and returned it 41 yards.

“Thank the Lord, thank our defense,” Allen told FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews during the on-field interview. “Five turnovers. We don’t deserve to win that one.”

During the post-game presser, he took the podium and went through the stat sheet that was lying in front of him. Allen seemed to take in his own numbers before making a cringe-worthy expression that drew a laugh.

Buffalo’s offense put up 24 points in the first half of Week 1 and 27 in Week 2, making their 10-10 halftime score in Week 3 a stark contrast. Allen confessed that a tied score at halftime “felt like a dream.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cook opened the game with a fumble, while Allen threw interceptions on back-to-back drives in the first half and finished 16-of-26 for 204 yards with no passing touchdowns and two rushing scores.

So while the Bills continue their winning streak, it’s not a sweet time for Allen to prioritize rest after getting hurt in the knee heading into Week 4.