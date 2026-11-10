Josh Allen Erupts in Frustration as Bills QB Slams His Helmet After Costly Blunder Against Vikings

The Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings face-off was supposed to be a head-to-head fight. Josh Allen’s Bills are at 6-1, while the Vikings are also in the same boat, 6-1. During the Monday night face-off, as things started to fall in favor of the Vikings, fans witnessed the aggressive side of Allen. The quarterback’s helmet took the brunt of his frustration after a frustrating play.

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As seen in the clip, Allen was captured drawing himself back from his teammates and heading to the sidelines. As soon as he distanced himself, he removed his helmet with a dejected look on his face. What transpired next was something the fans too were feeling like doing from behind the TV sets. The quarterback had an emotional outburst and slammed the helmet to the ground. The slam was so hard that it bounced up and then Allen caught it.

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The Bills had little room for error after a brilliant special teams effort forced them to start their drive from their own 1-yard line. Allen managed to pick up a first down, but Andrew Van Ginkel soon put Buffalo in another difficult situation with a sack at the Bills’ 1-yard line.

The play initially looked like a turnover, as Van Ginkel appeared to force and recover a fumble. However, officials reviewed the sequence and determined that Allen’s knee was down before the ball came loose. As a result, Buffalo kept possession and was able to punt.

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Frustration was building up within Allen right from the beginning of the game.

This is a developing story…