Buffalo Bills Make Davis Webb Announcement After Philip Rivers Withdraws from Head Coach Hunt

The Buffalo Bills are officially moving forward in their search for a new head coach following the dismissal of Sean McDermott on January 19. One of the most intriguing names to emerge in the search is Davis Webb, the current passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos.

While the Bills were eager to meet with Webb immediately, NFL rules prevented an interview while Denver was still in the hunt for a title. However, following the Broncos’ elimination in the AFC Championship game this past weekend, the path was cleared for a meeting. Webb was officially scheduled to interview with Buffalo today, Monday, January 26, and as per a recent update, the interview is over.

Davis Webb is a very familiar face in Buffalo. He spent three seasons with the Bills from 2019 to 2021 as a backup quarterback and remains one of star quarterback Josh Allen’s closest friends. This connection is significant, as reports indicate Allen is playing a major role in the hiring process, even sitting in on interviews, to help select the leader who will guide his prime years.

The strong bond between the two has made Webb a primary focus for the organization. The urgency became apparent almost immediately after Denver’s season ended; within 24 hours of their playoff loss, the Bills moved to finalize his interview. Because of this rapid movement and his existing chemistry with the franchise’s cornerstone, many insiders already view him as a favorite to land the position.

At just 31 years old, Webb is considered a “rising star” in the NFL. Although he has never served as a full-time offensive coordinator and his play-calling experience is largely limited to preseason games, he is highly respected across the league for his incredible ‘football IQ.’

He transitioned into coaching immediately after his playing career ended in 2022, joining Sean Payton’s staff in Denver, where he quickly earned a reputation for elite preparation and the successful development of rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

Even his former mentors speak to his readiness. Sean McDermott frequently praised Webb’s intelligence during their time together in Buffalo, a sentiment shared by current Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

As the Bills look to pivot toward a new era for the 2026 season, Webb’s combination of modern offensive philosophy and deep-rooted locker room relationships may be exactly what the front office is looking for.

Philip Rivers formally withdraws from Buffalo Bills head coach search

Philip Rivers will not be the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills. After being a surprise candidate for the job, reports indicate that the legendary quarterback has decided to take himself out of the running. While the Bills were looking for a fresh start after firing Sean McDermott, Rivers chose to step away from the process, likely to focus on his family, as per NFL Insider Mike Garafolo’s reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

His name became a hot topic after a shocking mid-season comeback as a player. After spending two years coaching high school football, Rivers returned to the NFL this past December to play three games for the Indianapolis Colts. Although the team lost those games, Rivers played well for his age, proving he still had a deep understanding of the game. That performance is what put him back on the radar for big-time coaching roles

For now, the 44-year-old is stepping back from the NFL stage once again. While he hasn’t ruled out coaching at the professional level in the future, sources say the timing isn’t right for him to take on such a massive job. Instead, Rivers has officially retired as a player and is expected to head back to the high school sidelines for the time being.