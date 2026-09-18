Outrage Erupts as Bills Play Canadian National Anthem Before Josh Allen and Co. Face Lions in Week 2

Fans gathered at Highmark Stadium were excited for Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions face-off on Thursday, September 17. But even before the game started, they were put in a sour mood.

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It was reported that Buffalo planned to play Canada’s national anthem, “O Canada,” alongside the United States national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” before home games.

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As shared by the Buffalo Bills’ official X account before the game, Canadian band Barenaked Ladies sang Canada’s national anthem, “O Canada.” But fans were left confused about the relevance of the song since both teams that are playing tonight belong to the United States. They immediately poured their reactions into the comments.

“You guys play in the United States don’t need to sing the Canadian national anthem,” a fan wrote.

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“Are the @BuffaloBills a Canadian team? What the H is the @NFL doing playing the Canadian National Anthem? You suck!!! Turned the channel!!” an upset fan wrote.

“First time I’ve heard the Canadian anthem being sung before an NFL game what is happening 😳” the pre-game event surprised another fan.

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“This isn’t Canada!! Why the hell are we singing another country’s song??” questioned a fan.

“WTF are we singing the anthem of another county who is not playing in the game?” wrote a fan.

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“Why tf is another country given credit for two USA teams???????” read a comment.

“Why on the hell are we doing o Canada,” a fan wrote.

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Well, to answer everyone’s doubts, the Bills played the Canadian National Anthem to recognize their massive Canadian fanbase. For decades now, fans from across the border come down to Buffalo to support the team.

“For us, it’s all about the business,” Pete Guelli, Bills president of business operations, told The Athletic. “This is part of a broader marketing effort into Southern Ontario and Toronto. It’s been a critical part of our business model, and it’s going to continue to be. This has been in the works prior to anything that’s come up on the (geopolitical) front.”

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FL bylaws describe a club’s territory as everything within a 75-mile radius around its stadium, which brings Canada’s Toronto into Bills territory. A little over 20% of Canadian population is right in the franchise’s market.

Buffalo’s a small market,” Guelli said, “but when you combine it with the Greater Toronto Area, it’s a top-five NFL market. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 12 percent of our PSL holders are Canadian. Our waiting list is closer to 20 percent.

“We’ve built a multibillion-dollar stadium and firmed up this team in our market for the next 30-plus years; Canada was an important part of that and always will be.”

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However honoring another group of fans definitely didn’t sit well with the home audience.