Calls Mount Against Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Who Announces Career News

Hailee Steinfeld’s attempt to build a closer community with her fans is backfiring, as calls mount against the actress and wife of Josh Allen over her latest business decision. She started Beau Society in mid-2024 to connect with her fans, wanting a private space that felt more personal and authentic than typical social media apps like Instagram and TikTok. However, recent changes have not gone down well with her community.

This week marks the beginning of an ambitious new chapter for the brand after months of careful preparation. To expand these global connections, Steinfeld has officially activated a new membership level titled “MORE BS.” This tier is designed to offer a more immersive experience, granting members access to exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and personal voicemails.

The content of the newsletter offers a curated glimpse into Steinfeld’s multifaceted life, ranging from her favorite fashion looks and wellness tips to the quiet moments of her life in Buffalo. Beyond lifestyle advice, Beau Society has become the primary destination for her most significant life updates.

By using the platform to share exclusive photos from her wedding to Josh Allen and to announce her pregnancy, Steinfeld has ensured that her most dedicated supporters are always the first to be kept in the loop.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.

Recently, she shared how thankful she is for the strong, supportive bond the platform has helped her build with her audience.

“Never in a million years did I expect that so many of you would read this letter and take the time to send a thoughtful reply about how it resonated with you,” Steinfeld wrote in one of her most recent updates on the website. “But you have! Since the very beginning, it has felt like a two-way conversation, a growing community coming together, and we’re ready to take it a layer deeper.”

The launch of the new tier includes an exclusive group chat intended for daily, small-group interactions. While the standard newsletter will continue to arrive for free every Friday, the introduction of this paid tier has met with mixed reactions, as some fans remain hesitant about the shift toward a subscription-based model.

Fans react to Hailee Steinfeld’s subscription model

Hailee Steinfeld’s decision to move Beau Society to a paid subscription model is rooted in a desire to build a more private, intentional relationship with her core audience. By stepping away from the “noise” of traditional social media and gossip magazines, she aims to create a protected space where she can share personal milestones, like wedding photos and major life updates, directly with her biggest supporters.

For Hailee, the paywall acts less as a profit engine and more as a digital sanctuary, allowing her to be her most authentic self in a safe environment.

However, this didn’t sit well with many of her fans, as one of them commented “I think sometimes you create something, i.e., Beau, and it becomes relatable to so many people. While the need to expand seems enticing, a paid subscription is not something everyone can justify. I love the original Beau Society🩷.”

While some fans were supportive, others felt alienated by the cost. One user argued, “Pay for content is just wrong. Get real and understand that 99% of readers are not millionaires like you!!!”

Many users feel alienated by the cost. Critics argue that a paid platform creates an unfair barrier for the average person who isn’t a millionaire, suggesting that the move prioritizes monetization over the “die-hard” fans who helped build her career.

Another comment read, “I’m really happy that you are taking this step for Beau Society! I’m not currently in the position to join, but in the future I’d be really excited to!!

Fans also began discussing the artist’s net worth in light of the new subscription. With Steinfeld’s combined net worth estimated to be $25 million, one commenter bluntly stated, “You have $80 million; you don’t need more.”

Between the subscription fees and high-priced merchandise, many feel that the brand has become overly curated and out of touch with the reality of her audience’s daily lives, eventually losing its originality.