Calls Mount Against Roger Goodell After NFL Commissioner Reveals Plans for European Team

The NFL is playing a record nine international games this year, including three in England and one each in Australia, Brazil, France, Spain, Germany, and Mexico. Sooner rather than later, commissioner Roger Goodell was expected to expand the league’s global reach. And while games outside the United States continue to expand, the commissioner is now also planning to establish NFL teams outside the United States.

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Most recently, Goodell admitted that Europe is most likely the destination for an NFL franchise, with the possibility of two teams there. Goodell revealed his broader plans during the Thursday Night Football pregame show for the Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions matchup.

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“You know, that’s tough to say,” said Goodell. “I think if we continue to grow and continue to get the kind of reaction, I do think a franchise will be international at some point in time. I think Europe is the most likely, for a lot of reasons. One, the length of time we’ve been playing there. But also the scheduling is going to be a lot easier. Australia might create a few complications for us. But I also believe we could have more than one team. . . . The support is there.”

The NFL previously had professional teams based in Europe through the World League of American Football, launched in 1991. Teams included the London Monarchs, Frankfurt Galaxy, and Barcelona Dragons.

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The league was later relaunched in 1995 as NFL Europe, featuring teams across Germany, England, Spain, Scotland, and the Netherlands. The only difference, however, was that NFL Europe operated as a separate competition rather than being part of the NFL’s 32-team structure.

It also served as a development league for players, while building American football’s European audience. However, the NFL eventually shut down the league after the 2007 season, shifting its international strategy toward bringing existing NFL teams to Europe for regular-season games.

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Fast forward to now, and Roger Goodell is planning to expand the league once again on European soil. Last month, when asked about the NFL operating outside of the United States, the commissioner revealed that teams located in other countries are inevitable.

“At some point, there will be NFL teams outside the USA. I have no doubt that this will happen one day,” Goodell said, while also sharing the plans to host the Super Bowl, noting, “There are definitely international cities that could host something like that,” Goodell said of the Super Bowl.”

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But Goodell’s plan to establish NFL teams in Europe doesn’t seem to be landing well with the fans. Right after Goodell’s comments gained traction, fans started criticizing the commissioner for taking the NFL outside of the US.

“Imagine a team traveling to Europe weekly. Lmao. What an a** clown,” one fan wrote, while another added, “these clowns need to be boycotted as well @NFL can goto hell – they already have fake football in Europe.”

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“Not no, but fuck no! The NFL doesn’t belong in Europe!,” another wrote, while one person chimed in to note that, “The National Football League would national to what? You would have to change the name of the league. WFL?”

In short, it’s safe to say that while the NFL’s international series has already been drawing criticism for Roger Goodell, fans don’t seem to be interested in seeing NFL teams in Europe. Whether Roger Goodell’s plan will eventually materialize or not remains to be seen.