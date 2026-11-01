“First Rounder? For What?”: Trey McBride Caught Openly Mocking Caleb Downs During Dallas Clash

Ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys‘ official website highlighted three things the team needed to do to secure a win. One of them focused on containing tight end Trey McBride, who presented a difficult matchup because of his versatility. McBride can line up in-line as a traditional tight end, move into the slot, or line up outside like a wide receiver.

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However, Dallas entered the matchup with plenty of defensive concerns after struggling throughout the season. And despite getting healthier, the Cowboys still had trouble containing McBride. That became particularly evident when the Cardinals tight end began trash-talking rookie safety, Caleb Downs.

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The exchange came after quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with McBride on a pass that Downs failed to break up. After making the catch, McBride appeared to question whether the rookie was really a first-round-caliber player.

“You’re a first-round pick? You’re a first-rounder? For what?” McBride was heard targeting Downs after making the catch.

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The play came on 3rd-and-6 in the second quarter with just over two minutes remaining. McBride ran a corner route against Downs, and after Brissett found him with a pass, the tight end created separation from the rookie safety to complete the catch. The reception took Arizona past the first-down marker, after which McBride mocked Downs.

Downs entered the 2026 NFL Draft with considerable expectations following an impressive college career. The Cowboys selected him with the 11th overall pick after trading up with the Miami Dolphins. He joined Dallas after becoming a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, earning the 2025 Jim Thorpe Award and the Lott Trophy, while also being a three-time AP All-American.

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Dallas viewed him as an important part of its defensive rebuilding project, particularly because of his versatility. Downs can operate as a free safety, strong safety, nickel cornerback, and even closer to the linebacker position. Through the first seven games of the season, Downs impressed, especially amid major injuries in the Cowboys’ secondary.

He recorded 1 sack, 48 combined tackles, and 28 solo tackles, heading into the Week 8 matchup.

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But against the Cardinals, the Cowboys’ defense was facing Trey McBride, who entered the matchup leading the league in receptions with 59 receptions for 472 yards and four receiving touchdowns. At the same time, McBride was entering the matchup after the best performance of his season against the Denver Broncos, when he caught 10 receptions on 13 targets for 111 yards and one touchdown.

However, McBride has developed a reputation for talking trash, and his confrontation with Caleb Downs wasn’t the first instance he drew attention. During Arizona’s game against the New York Giants, McBride was involved in a heated exchange with an NFL official. A CBS broadcast clip appeared to capture sideline judge Jeff Seeman directing profanity towards McBride.

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The exchange attracted significant attention, and the NFL confirmed that it was reviewing the situation. CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala subsequently explained that the disagreement began after McBride pleaded for a pass-interference call.

“I was standing right there,” she wrote on X. “What’s wild is that it all started with Trey McBride saying ‘please’ when pleading his case for a PI flag. He was heated for sure, but I never heard a curse from him. The harshest he got was, ‘You’re ruining the game.'”

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A few weeks later now, Trey McBride once again caught attention. This time, however, McBride’s exchange was directed at an opposing player rather than an official. And with the tight end continuing to produce at an elite level, his confidence was clearly on display as he made sure Downs knew about losing that particular matchup.