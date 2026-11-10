Cardinals Suffer Major Blow After WR Michael Wilson Ruled Out for the Season Following Neck Injury

The Arizona Cardinals have a wide receiver problem, and it has become increasingly evident over the past few weeks. That concern was further highlighted following their 17-3 Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. While fourth-year wide receiver Michael Wilson played through a neck injury, Arizona has received a concerning update on him that could further derail an already disappointing season.

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Per reports, Wilson has been ruled out for the rest of the 2026 season due to a neck injury. On paper, the 26-year-old receiver finished the game with 6 receptions for 60 yards and no touchdowns, but in reality, he was unknowingly playing through a severe neck injury.

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For broader context, the injury occurred on the Cardinals’ fourth offensive play against the Seahawks. Wilson went up against Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon and made the catch for a 17-yard reception, but landed awkwardly around his neck. According to team reports, he was able to get up without assistance.

His performance through the injury carries significant weight, considering the receiver was playing with two broken ribs. Going into Seattle, Wilson was on the injury report due to his broken ribs, as the Cardinals’ Week 9 injury report listed him as a limited participant.

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However, his neck injury has now ruled him out for the rest of the season.

“He said he kind of had a kink in his neck, but he’s such a warrior,” first-year head coach Mike LaFleur said after the game. “He didn’t think much of it.”

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Initially, Michael Wilson’s injury was described as a fracture in the neck area. However, ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss subsequently reported more specifically that the former third-round pick fractured a vertebra in his neck. A source told ESPN that Wilson is expected to wear a neck brace for approximately six weeks to two months.

That means Wilson’s 2026 season with the Cardinals has come to an abrupt end. The update carries significant concern for the receiver, considering Wilson entered the 2026 season after recording the best season of his career in 2025. A former third-round pick, Wilson caught 78 receptions for 1006 yards and 7 touchdowns last season.

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Heading into the 2026 season, the Cardinals rewarded him with a three-year, $75 million contract extension. Through nine games this season, Wilson caught 51 receptions for 546 yards and 2 touchdowns. But his season-ending injury will now affect the Cardinals, who currently rank 18th in passing yards, per Pro-Football-Reference.

For broader context, Arizona entered the season with Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Kendrick Bourne as the top wide receivers, with Trey McBride leading the tight end group. However, the Cardinals later traded Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans, along with a 2027 sixth-round pick, in exchange for 2027 second-round and seventh-round picks.

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Bourne suffered a leg injury and is currently on injured reserve. Meanwhile, Jalen Brooks also suffered a wrist injury and is on the injured reserve. And now, Wilson is out for the season as well.

“I love the fight out of these guys,” said Coach LaFleur amid major injuries in the receiving corps. “I’m not a doctor obviously, but similar (with cornerback Will Johnson’s neck injury) in terms of the last few plays and playing through it. Jalen Brooks has a shattered arm and doesn’t say anything and plays through it. You got three examples of dudes that are warriors.”

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That means the Cardinals will now heavily rely on McBride, who currently leads the league in receptions with 73 and has recorded 598 yards and 5 touchdowns. With Wilson out, the Cardinals now have Simi Fehoko, Devin Duvernay, Reggie Virgil, and Harrison Wallace III at wide receiver. That said, the Cardinals have been dropped to 3-6 after their Week 9 loss and will now face the Los Angeles Rams at home next week.