Cardinals’ Trey McBride Breaks Silence on Snubbing George Kittle From Top 5 NFL TE’s List

Trey McBride finally spoke about his viral tight-end rankings. The Arizona Cardinals star knows exactly what the reaction looks like. And yes, he knows he left George Kittle off.

Jordan Schultz, an NFL insider, recently posted Trey McBride’s message on X, where the rising Arizona standout joked, “Great, left Kittle out, now the whole world is hating me.”

His top-five tight ends include: Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta, Tucker Kraft, Brock Bowers and Tyler Warren, instantly sparked debate across the league largely because one of the NFL’s most accomplished and consistent stars, George Kittle, wasn’t included.

Surprising about McBride’s list wasn’t necessarily who wasn’t on it, but rather who was, considering a set of selections that were decidedly youth-heavy. To be sure, Kelce’s inclusion as the league’s gold standard made sense, with the 36-year-old continuing to put up Pro Bowl-level numbers: 59 catches for 719 yards and five touchdowns.

Yet the remainder of his picks skewed to emerging talent rather than established dominance, with LaPorta, Kraft, Bowers, and Warren all representing the next generation rather than the current hierarchy.

It was Kittle’s absence, though, that became the lightning rod, he’s a six-time All-Pro and one of the more complete tight ends in football. According to PFF’s impact metric, Kittle currently ranks ninth at the position with a grade of B, which is a respectable mark considering the injuries the San Francisco 49ers have incurred this season. Even at that grade, however, most analysts continue to think of Kittle as a top-flight player because of his two-way impact both as a receiver and as a devastating blocker.

As for McBride, his own rise adds an extra layer of intrigue. The Cardinals standout is going to hit 1,000 receiving yards for the second time. His breakout comes despite the struggles of Arizona, set to secure a fourth straight losing season. McBride’s individual ascent stands in contrast to his team’s performance, while the San Francisco 49ers, despite being ravaged by injuries, sit at a surprising 9-4 and remain firmly in the NFC hunt.

Kittle himself has fought through setbacks but remained elite whenever available. Yet McBride isn’t backing away from his list; he simply acknowledges the reaction with a smile and keeps moving.

Even without McBride placing him in his top five, George Kittle’s pedigree qualifies as one of the most decorated resumes in tight-end history.

George Kittle’s resume does the talking

Few players at the position have ever combined receiving production, blocking dominance and postseason impact with his level of consistency that Kittle has been able to accomplish. His statistical accomplishments put him among the all-time greats, and they’re still growing.

Kittle is one of only five tight ends in NFL history to record four career seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, proof of his long-term elite production. He also owns the NFL record for most receiving yards by a tight end in their first three seasons (2,945), setting a standard that no young player has approached.

Through his first 100 career games, Kittle amassed 6,390 receiving yards, the third-most ever by a tight end over that span, placing him in rare company. His explosive performances have defined his career to date as much as his consistency.

He has 21 games of 100-plus receiving, the fourth most by any tight end in their first eight NFL seasons, and five career games of 150 or more yards, tied for the second-most in league history. Added to those are his six Pro Bowls, two First-Team All-Pro selections, and three Second-Team honors.

He also sits third in franchise receiving yards with 7,380, a list to which only Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens remain ahead. The records he holds for San Francisco at tight end include 538 receptions and 7,380 yards. He remains the only tight end in the 49ers franchise history to have more than one 1,000-yard season.