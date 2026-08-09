Panthers Legend Luke Kuechly Snubs Cam Newton From Pro Football Hall of Fame Speech

Luke Kuechly had a long list of people to thank in his Hall of Fame induction speech. However, the absence of one player in it stood out to some.

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“Luke Kuechly thanked Drew [Brees] but he didn’t mention Cam Newton,” Sleeper Saints’ TJAY Jones wrote on X.

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The linebacker and the quarterback played for the Carolina Panthers for eight years. They also played in four postseasons together, but the Panthers were never able to reach the Super Bowl. Skipping Newton may not have been that apparent had the quarterback been disappointing. But Newton never threw for less than 3,000 yards in his first stint with the Panthers. He was a big reason why Carolina was competitive in those years.

Imago Syndication: Cincinnati Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly 59, former St. Xavier High school star, talks with a teammate on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of their game played at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday October 12, 2014. Bengals Panther 10122014 37 , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxLandersx 13909209

Even those who might not have expected a mention made Kuechly’s speech.

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“Being part of the Panthers organization was a special experience,” he said. “From the front office to PR – Drum, Charlie Dayton and Ryan Anderson – thanks for always having my best interest in mind and taking care of us. To the cafeteria and security guys, everybody was always pulling in the same direction.

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Other figures mentioned are David Tepper, Marty Hurney, Ron Rivera, Sam Mills, Jon Beason, Thomas Davis, now-General Manager Dan Morgan, Sean McDermott, Ryan Vermillion (the Panthers’ longtime athletic trainer, who now works for the Commanders) and others found a spot in Kuechly’s mention.

But not his quarterback, who was also 2015’s MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. How Newton was missed is puzzling, since Kuechly was all praise about the former when discussing his Hall of Fame candidacy.

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“He was the biggest person on the field, and then he was dominant,” Kuechly said Thursday. “He could run past guys, through guys, around guys, jump over guys. He could throw the ball anywhere on the field. And when he was at his best, he was the best player on the field at all times.”

Cam Newton becomes eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year. For now, he will have to watch Luke Kuechly get the praise, who was also inducted with Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Adam Vinatieri, and Roger Craig.